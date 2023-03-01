The month of February in behind us. For many, its just the second month of the new year; for African Americans, for the nation, it is a month of discovery of the richness of the Black experience, and contributions to the making of this great nation. It would be a grave error to end that adventure of discovery now that Black History Month has concluded.
The theme, the tagline for this year’s celebration captured the essence of our drive to uncover the hidden treasures of history: “Black history is America’s history.”
History is the necessary knowledge that can flow into the canyons of the deep divide between the people of America. Knowledge, information about other cultures broadens our perspectives and paves the road to ‘one nation under God.’ Asian American history, Native American history, Hispanic American history, and African American history must be included in the curriculum of our institutions of learning, K-12 and post-secondary education.
The current social and political climate, however, is engaged in a great pushback against teaching true history. The ideal narrative of history, they purport, is one polished to inspire national pride and patriotism exclusive of the egregious errors of oppression and injustice. Understanding our history, inclusive of the good, the bad, and the ugly, will play a major role in healing the wounds inflicted, intentional or unintentional from an aberrant social order. A polished narrative of history ignores the nails that scarred the fences.
Social workers, mental health professionals, and life coaches know the importance of past experiences and rely on the understanding of them to move the client toward healing, move them to become the best version of themselves. I’m reminded of Joshua 4:6, when God gave instructions to gather stones from the river they just crossed. “so that this will be a sign among you. In the future, when your children ask you, ‘What do these stones mean to you?’ They share the story of the journey from bondage to the freedom of which they now embark.
When we deny history, when we prohibit the teaching the raw and ugly for fear of shaming and hurting our children, we deny the glory of the God who brought us through it. Otherwise, we become fools who think that we ourselves are the glory of our deliverance.
The late Jerry Gore, nationally known African American Historian from Maysville, Kentucky, would frame his sharing of the African American narrative with these words of wisdom, “I come not to blame or shame, I come to educate.” Those who oppose teaching history to our children would do well to heed the wisdom of this historian. It is hard to see the whole picture if you are not willing to step out of your frame for perspective. The errors of the past are rolling off the lips of students in our schools today. Precisely why the study of real history is of such great import.
It is no doubt that the narrative of the African American experience in America is raw, is ugly and egregious at times, but it is a necessary knowledge. Henry Louis Gates and Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham, renown leaders in the field of Black studies, along with the departments of African American studies at various HBCUs poured their energies into the development of an AP African American Course suitable for inclusion in high school curriculum. It has been received with mixed reviews – resistance, trial runs and acceptance.
Resistance is anchored in misinformation, false narratives about Critical Race Theory (CRT), and the need to protect the children from guilt and shame for a past they had no part in, and for a system they were born into. CRT is a set of ideas holding that racial bias is inherent in western society, particularly in legal and social institutions. In the 1970s, a Harvard Law School professor re-assessed civil rights cases he had litigated in the 1960s in the wake of the Brown v. Board of Education. His critique became the cornerstone of CRT. It is rarely included in K-12 curriculum.
CRT is the bogeyman in the push and pull over the right teaching of American history. It has been weaponized by political and social fear mongers; introduce CRT into any conversation and rational discourse is impossible. It has become the prism through which the study of history, and particularly African American history is viewed. That prism distorts the real.
It is commendable that parents want to shield their child from wounded emotions because of who they are; exposure to the history, the raw experience of the African Americans during the era of Black Codes, Jim Crow, state sanctioned segregation, will give them perspective on the wounds Black Americans experienced, yet we survived without malice, patriots who stepped up to defend the nation in every war, our blood spilled on every battlefield. We survived and we excelled.
Our children need to know that and appreciate the richness of our inclusive history, lest we forget and repeat it.
