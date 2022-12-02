For the last several weeks, we have focused our thoughts on being thankful this holiday season. While there are specific things like health and blessings that can capture our gratitude, our thankfulness ultimately goes back to the ultimate gift of salvation secured through God’s Son. Our hearts should never forget to be thankful.
For the month of December, we are going to center the discussion on the importance of traditions. We will think about our own traditions, traditions that are associated with the holiday, and how important traditions are for the development of our faith.
Traditions shape us. The things we do year after year tend to reflect our values, beliefs, and lifestyles. These traditions form the heritage we pass on to the next generation. For matters of faith, it becomes vital these traditions celebrate accurately the truths of Christ.
Today, let’s consider a couple of the popular traditions surrounding the Christmas story. First, let’s try to distinguish fact from fiction about some of the details. Many Christians wonder whether Jesus was really born on December 25th. Is this tradition ground in fact?
It is impossible to determine with 100% accuracy the date of Jesus’ birth. In a monumental work, the eight-volume History of the Christian Church, Dr. Phillip Schaff mentions that throughout history, the ancients celebrated an annual victory of the Sun over the long night of winter. This festival, which tended to be spiritual in nature, was held near the winter solstice of December 21 or 22 each year.
The Scripture details that shepherds were tending their sheep. Scholars point out the shepherds bring their sheep down from the hills in November. By this time the weather is getting colder and the grass for grazing is sparse. Winter travel would also have been a little more difficult.
Many theologians speculate a more likely time for Jesus’ birth would have been in early fall — perhaps September.
The earliest mention of a December birthdate comes from a mid-fourth century Roman almanac. This makes perfect sense because at that time Rome made Christianity an accepted and approved religion. History usually didn’t take the time to speak of the details of an outlawed religion.
A little earlier, the Eastern Orthodox Christians celebrated January 6th as the Epiphany, the time when the wise men visited Jesus. Later the period between December 25th and January 6th became known as the Twelve Days of Christmas.
The date of December 25th provides an important image, even if an uncertain date. At a time of year when the night is the longest and the light of day is the shortest, the picture of Christ coming to our world shines the clearest. John tells us that Jesus came into a sin-darkened world. He came as the Light, though the world did not comprehend or understand it.
Listen to how the Scripture paints the imagery. “Because of the tender mercy of our God, by which the rising sun will come to us from heaven to shine on those living in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the path of peace” (Luke 1:78-79 NIV).
“In Him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it” (John 1:4-5 NIV).
Two other traditions from Roman times need our consideration. Many nativity scenes include the three wise men, or magi, at the birth. Does the Scripture support this concept? Matthew introduces us to them in his gospel. “After Jesus was born in Bethlehem in Judea, during the time of King Herod, Magi from the east came to Jerusalem” (Matthew 2:1 NIV).
The word “after” doesn’t give us much direction. How long after? A day? A year? Three pieces of evidence stand out in the text. First, notice the location. “On coming to the house” is what the Scripture says (Matthew 2:11). Jesus was no longer in a manger. Joseph and Mary had become residents of Bethlehem long enough to rent or purchase a house.
Next, as the Magi were in search for the King, they had stopped at the palace of King Herod. Herod was a paranoid madman who had murdered members of his own family who seemed to aspire to the throne. He had no interest in the possibility of a rival. He gave orders to kill all the boys in the area around Bethlehem who were two years and under.
Herod based the age on the dates and time that the Magi saw the star. As the Magi left Herod to complete their search, Jesus was probably nearing the age of two.
One final tidbit of information. As Luke describes Jesus, he uses the word “baby.” Matthew instead uses a word that is better translated “child” or “toddler.” Jesus had grown past the baby stage by the time that the Magi arrived.
One final thought: our traditions talk about there being three wise men who met Jesus. Some traditions have given them each a name. Scripture does not mention how many individuals were present. We conclude there were three because they brought Jesus three gifts — gold, frankincense, and myrrh.
There may have been an entire caravan of people who came to worship the king.
The inclusion of the Magi are a fascinating part of the Christmas story. Their presence shows us from the very beginning that Jesus was born as God’s gift for the entire world, not just the Jewish nation.
So when I build my nativity scene on the mantle, the three wise men sit on top of the piano on the other side of the room. How is the Christmas story a part of your holiday tradition?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.