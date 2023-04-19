I had the opportunity recently to attend the grand opening of the Somerset Veterans Memorial Park in Downtown Somerset. I was impressed with how many citizens we had there to honor those who have served. It was a mix of families who have lost loved ones in service to our country and also families with service members still alive or currently serving. I felt honored to be amongst them.
The ceremony itself fell in line with something I believe in wholeheartedly. Honor them while they are here. Since I took office, I’ve had the honor to make sure members of our community have been recognized for their military service and their lifelong commitment to making Pulaski County better. On the day of the ceremony, we were able to present our good friend Clarence Floyd with a Pulaski County Colonel Certificate and I’ve been able to make sure two more of our citizens have received one as well.
The first one I handed out was to Mr. Charlie Estep who turned 100 earlier this year. Charlie lives on Hwy 39 and his family contacted us about honoring him for not only his 100-year milestone, but also his service to our country during World War II. Another World War II Veteran we had a chance to honor with a letter and a Pulaski County Colonel Certificate was Mr. David Elder. I was able to attend a celebration for Mr. Elder
up at the Woodstock Community Center and was pleased to see so many of his friends and family that were there to wish him well.
As I said in my letters to these gentlemen, I appreciate them both very much and I hope they know that we can never repay the debt that this country and this county owe them. But I do hope that small gestures like these go a long way in showing our veterans what they mean to all of us. They are a part of The Greatest Generation and have set an example that we and all future generations can aspire to.
We got to see the next generation shine at our latest Fiscal Court Meeting on April 11th. Members of the BurnsideBots from Burnside Elementary, along with their principal and teachers, visited us during Fiscal Court to give us a demonstration of their award-winning robotics skills. They just qualified for the World Championships in Dallas, Texas by competing in the Kentucky State VexIQ Robotics Tournament. I can speak for all of us here in County Government when I say that this is the key to our future here in Pulaski County.
How many of our future careers are going to be dependent on robotics and computer programming? How many of our children are going to be working in fields that haven’t even been invented yet? Robotics teams like the one at Burnside Elementary are showing our area youth that there is more out there available to them than ever before. The BurnsideBots are utilizing team building skills that will serve them in any endeavor they pursue, and they are exploring computer and robotics knowledge that will open unlimited career paths that will hopefully be available right here in our own backyard. Our veterans that we’ve honored this year have seen a hundred years of change. With their robotics knowledge and skills, imagine what these students will see in the next hundred years.
It’s been a busy month here in the office and throughout the county. As always, if you have any questions about County Government, feel free to give me a call. The direct line to the office is (606)678-4853 and you can also reach me at my email address which is mtodd@pcgovt.com.
God Bless You All and God Bless Pulaski County.
