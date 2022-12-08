I heard the other day about a woman who saved her husband from a hornet.
“We were out in the garden when that hornet lit on his nose,” she explained. “He was very fortunate that I was close enough to swat the thing with my shovel. It might have stung him if I hadn’t been there.”
In a list of most-feared insects, hornets have to be near the top. Their stings are quite painful. and it seems they need little prompting to attack. So, it’s no wonder that when the Lord needed a special weapon to chase enemies out of the Promised Land he looked to the hornet.
The children of God had grown fearful of opposing armies. That’s when the Lord reminded them of the great things he had done in the past to free them from Egyptian slavery, how he had opened a path across the Red Sea for them to escape Pharaoh’s soldiers, how he had provided manna from heaven to eat as they traveled toward the Promised Land. The Lord was making the point that if he had done all that in the past, why should they doubt what he’d do in the future?
So, opposing armies were dug in. They had the high ground. The children of God saw themselves at a distinct disadvantage, but that was only because they had lost sight of just how awesome God is, that he had created everything, including his secret weapon, the hornet.
“The Lord thy God will send the hornet among them, until they that are left, and hide themselves from thee, be destroyed” (Deuteronomy 7:20).
When I was a little boy, I spent a lot of time roaming the mountains of eastern Kentucky. My parents taught me to be especially careful around three things, rattlesnakes, copperheads and hornets.
Hornets? Why would a little ol’ insect be included alongside poisonous snakes in that warning? When I threw my first rock through a big hornet’s nest, I quickly learned why. They’re absolutely vicious. I suppose I have never run so fast.
If you have ever had a run in with hornets, you’ll understand that the Lord couldn’t have chosen a more effective means to make soldiers get up and move … fast.
Can you just imagine, war-hardened soldiers running from those hornets? I can.
The moral to this story is this: When the Lord wants you to do something, go ahead and do it. You don’t want to risk a run-in with the hornets of God.
Reach Roger Alford at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
