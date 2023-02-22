Content created by artificial intelligence is getting a lot of people talking lately. At least I assume it’s people. It could just be computers talking with each other.
There has been a lot of buzz about AI-created art. Is it truly “art?” Is it taking money away from legitimate, trained artists? It has even been used in some cases to create pornographic images.
AI-created fiction has its own share of problems. Neil Clarke, the editor of the science fiction magazine Clarkesworld, had to temporarily suspend submissions because since the beginning of February, the magazine received a whopping 500 short stories that are suspected of being created with AI writing programs – more than three times the number submitted in January and probably more than the editors have received in the history of the magazine’s existence.
Clarke bemoaned the large number of computer-generated stories, not only for their plagiarism and lack of skill, but also because it puts up barriers for authors trying to break into the scene through good, old-fashioned work.
“It’s clear that business as usual won’t be sustainable, and I worry that this path will lead to an increased number of barriers for new and international authors. Short fiction needs these people,” Clarke wrote.
But there’s an even more concerning concept that is getting more and more popular among publishers: AI-generated news articles.
A couple of weeks ago, a publisher called Arena Group announced layoffs among the staff of Sports Illustrated and Men’s Journal, getting rid of many of their journalists and announcing that the holes left by their departure would be filled with AI-generated articles.
The first of those articles was soon published, a health-related piece in Men’s Journal named “What All Men Should Know About Low Testosterone.”
A note on that article states that it is “a curation of expert advice from Men’s Fitness, using deep-learning tools for retrieval combined with OpenAI’s large language model for various stages of the workflow. This article was reviewed and fact-checked by our editorial team.”
The problem, it appears, is that some of what was in the article had no basis in science or truth.
In fact, online magazine Futurism got in touch with Bradley Anawalt, the chief of medicine at the University of Washington Medical Center, who reviewed the article and found at least 18 errors.
“Some were flagrantly wrong about basic medical topics … Others claimed sweeping links between diet, testosterone levels, and psychological symptoms that Anawalt says just aren’t supported by data,” Futurism reporter Jon Christian wrote.
After that report, some of the more blatant mistakes in the article were apparently corrected quietly, without Men’s Journal acknowledging that the content had been altered.
Men’s Journal isn’t the first supposedly authoritative magazine to try substituting computer-based writing for humans. Futurism recently knocked technology-based website CNET for “secretly” using AI-created content on articles without marking them as such.
The explanation, according to an anonymous former CNET employee, was because “new content” is ranked higher in Google searches.
“They use AI to rewrite the intros every two weeks or so because Google likes updated content,” the employee stated. “... Eventually it gets so mangled that about every four months a real editor has to look at it and rewrite it.”
Back in my time, at the dawn of the internet (yes, I am old), CNET was one of the most authoritative sites you could go to in order to find out more about hardware and technology. I don’t know if it has always been bad and we just didn’t know it, or if the weakening of their authority has changed over the past few years, but I know its reputation has been called into question several times now. And that is just something you don’t want as an authoritative source.
Look, I get it. Human journalists are not infallible. We make mistakes. We have to print corrections. But at least you as a reader know that when we do make a mistake, our names are in the byline and you know who to talk to to get it straightened out.
Can you imagine reading local news stories that were written by an AI program?
It’s closer than you think.
The technology is available to certain areas of journalism, namely sports departments. There are apps available that sports editors can utilize that can keep track of statistics in local games.
One such app, called GameChanger, is used by the Commonwealth Journal to keep track of local high school games.
When it was demonstrated to me by Editor Steve Cornelius, I could see where the stat tracking feature of the app could be useful. It stores info player-by-player and offers almost a play-by-play of a game, allowing sports journalists to get an easy overview of how a game progressed.
But the final tab on the app offers to write up a summary article based on those stats. With a click of a mouse, the app provides a decent summary of how the game went down based solely on the numbers.
As Cornelius and my fellow reporter Chris Harris pointed out, if you need a story based strictly on those numbers, the generated story works okay. And such programs can be used for sports sections and fantasy football leagues and the like.
The Commonwealth Journal does not use it for its articles, but it’s not outside the realm of possibility that there are sports departments out there that take advantage of that feature.
Where the app breaks down, however, is in actually understanding the game. Yes, #22 may have scored three runs, but were any of them the game-changing play? Or did #45 hit the one that earned that last-inning win?
Did a player who performed poorly on the court do so because they are a freshman? Or was it because they were battling illness?
Only an interview with the players or coaches can give you that insight, and that can only be done with a human interaction.
Or, in one example my editor showed me, a baseball game that was an 11-1 blowout was described as the losing team watching the game “fade away” from them. I doubt any normal person would say the game “faded away.” The AI was just taking a normal phrase used in many sports articles and plugging it in where it would go in an article. It made sense grammatically, but it wasn’t a true representation of the atmosphere in the game.
Take that computer-generated aspect to a story that is not based on statistics alone, say a city council meeting or a court case, and the potential for disaster arises. Could a computer interpret the difference between a comment made in jest during a meeting and an actual call to action?
Even worse, can it tell which words are appropriate in a situation and which are not.
There was much talk recently about a computer generated sitcom called “Nothing, Forever” which develops its plot lines using “Seinfeld” as a base.
The characters are parodies of the originals, insomuch as one can parody a comedy to begin with, with its “Larry Feinberg” performing sets of stand up in between scenes in the lives of Larry’s friends.
The “show” runs on an online platform called Twitch.
Several weeks ago, drama arose from the comedy when a breakdown in the AI’s filters took place, and the fake stand up comic made a joke that was considered to be “transphobic and homophobic.”
The AI didn’t understand in context that the joke would violate the rules that Twitch sets up to prevent hate speech. And because of that, the show received a two-week ban.
For the computer, words are only words. It has no concept of context. Or of a word’s definition changing depending on what country you’re in – or what era you are in. It takes known phrases and plugs them in where they would go in a sentence, but a word that was acceptable just 10 years ago may not be considered appropriate now.
And what happens to a newspaper or magazine when the AI writes something libelous? Says something that is defamatory? In the real world, that publication would get sued, just as if it were written by a person.
Or, in the case of the health magazine article, what happens if a person takes health advice that actively harms them? Again, the magazine could be facing a lawsuit.
That’s why publishers shouldn’t let AI write content. It can not only hurt the cause of journalism, but it can have dangerous consequences for the publication — and its readers.
