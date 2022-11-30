Love is the essence of who God is; it’s His character, His nature. 1 John 4:8 emphatically states it, “God is love.” If you do not love, you do not know God, you have not experienced Him, your relationship with Him is superficial. The love that Jesus preaches is not subjective.
Jesus, the Savior, the Son of God whom we preach said that the message of the Law and the prophets is summed up in this, “love God with all your heart, and your neighbor as yourself.” Luke 10:27
I believe we have some idea of who God is, but who is my neighbor? The people who live next door and share my ethnicity, social and economic status? The people across the community, across the state and across the nation who share my political affiliation and ideology? The love that Jesus presented was a love for any human made in the image of God. All humans are made in the image of God.
The brand of Christianity that the European immigrants introduced into the Western Hemisphere is a misrepresentation of Biblical Christianity. With God there is no partiality; He has not loved one ethnic group more than another; He does not hold one to a higher esteem than another. This is the doctrine of the apostle.
From the start of this democratic experiment, underlaid with Biblical principles, America has pushed the envelope, subjectively codifying those humans worthy to be called children of God, neighbors, brothers.
The American Indians were savages not capable of living among the civilized European immigrants; they decimated this indigenous nation and corralled them on reservations to live squalid undignified lives. The African slaves were property, subhuman and considered incapable of intelligent thought, rational processes, familial bonding, emotional intimacy, and integrity. For decades maimed, mutilated, or killed with impunity.
That perception of their worth was woven into the fiber of America’s social and pollical institutions; it framed the standard of social interaction for decades after the chattel slaves were unshackled.
Christians justified their deviation from God’s commands with this view of these ethnic groups: they are not my neighbors, they are uncouth savages, uncivilized, they are not my brothers. To oppress them is to presume that you know them. “To be known and not loved is our greatest fear,” writes Pastor David Jerimiah.
We are a nation of Christian believers; we are a nation of brothers and sisters made in the image of God. And we love God because He first loved us. And He loved us in the most extreme way: He gave His only Son to die for the sins of all humanity. Our greatest atrocity is to count His sacrifice for naught, trample His blood under the feet of our superficial love.
But here is the rub. In 1 John 4: 20, the Holy Spirit gives us this indictment, “If anyone says, “I love God,” and yet hates his brother or sister, he is a liar. For the person who does not love his brother or sister whom he has seen cannot love God whom he has not seen.”
“And we have this command from Him: The one who loves God must also love his brother and sister.” 1 John 4:21
