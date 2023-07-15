Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 80F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.