You live and you learn.
You learn and you grow.
A few years ago in this very space, I opined that suggesting the Washington NFL franchise should move away from its Redskin mascot was “political correctness run amok.”
I said that. In my out-loud voice.
I did very little research. I talked to one of my old high school friends, who is a proud Native American. His opinion is that the term “Redskin” is a source of pride and honored the Native American heritage.
That was good enough for me.
What the hell did I care? I’m not a Native American. I wasn’t offended. I’ve watched the Washington Redskins since I was a kid. From Sonny Jurgenson and Billy Kilmer and Charley Taylor to John Riggins and Joe Theisman. From George Allen to Joe Gibbs.
One of my favorite Buckeyes, Dwayne Haskins, is the current Washington quarterback.
They’ve always been the Redskins. Why change tradition?
Well, as the controversy has continued — and it’s reached a crescendo this week, with several Washington shareholders and sponsors demanding a name change, once and for all — I’ve done a little more research.
Lo and behold, my buddy was in a minority of Native Americans who looked at the term “Redskin” as something that honored their heritage. Most Native Americans see the term as a racial slur — much like Black Americans see the N-word as a racial slur.
In February, a UC Berkeley study found that at least half of more than 1,000 Native Americans surveyed are offended by the football team’s 87-year-old moniker and Native mascots in general.
Previous polls had suggested that, much like my high school friend, most Native Americans were not offended by mascots and caricatures of their culture.
“We keep seeing clear examples of Native people speaking up and protesting these problematic team names and mascots. Yet, public opinion polls, with little methodological transparency, say that Native people are not offended. Things just don’t add up,” said study co-lead author Arianne Eason, a UC Berkeley assistant professor of psychology.
Debra Krol, a journalist in Arizona and an enrolled member of the Xolon Salinan Tribe, on the central coast of California, characterized the opposition to the term as symptomatic of the broader movement by Blacks, Latinos and Asian-Americans to “strip our language of these terms that are offensive, demeaning.”
“These terms make it easier for people to think of us Indians as not really Americans,” she said. “Kind of like three-fifths of a person that Blacks used to be under the U.S. Constitution.”
Tara Houska, a tribal lawyer and a member of the Couchiching First Nation in Canada, along the Minnesota border, pointed out that during the American Indian Movement of the 1960s, tribal leaders across the country cited mascots and team names like the Redskins as racist and dehumanizing.
“It’s a straight-up slur,” she said. “It’s a dictionary-defined racial slur. It should be a no-brainer — but somehow, it’s not.”
Its not a no-brainer, because many of us have refused to look at the “Redskin” mascot as anything other than the name of a football team. Much like we refuse to look at the Confederate flag as anything other than a symbol of “Southern heritage.”
If you look at the term “Redskin” as portraying a Native American as something less than human, well, it’s very demeaning.
If you’re a Black American and see a display of the Confederate flag — which was a symbol of the portion of America which wanted to secede from the nation so it could keep Blacks enslaved — well, it could be troubling to say the very least.
We’re going through an American realization that some symbols we’ve just accepted as part of our culture are not beloved by all of us — they’re something degrading and could promote racial inequality in a time when it’s so crucial to move the needle to rid our country of racist views.
Upon further review, I think it’s time to move away from the Redskin mascot in Washington.
When you stop listening and learning, you stop growing. You stop becoming enlightened.
And we are a country in desperate need of intelligent, respectful conversation and enlightenment.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
