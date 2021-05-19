The 1971 hit song “Signs” by the Five Man Electrical Band included the famous lyric, “And the sign said ‘Long-haired freaky people need not apply.’”
These days, businesses might not be so selective.
The “help wanted” situation in this country is getting bad, and it’s no less a problem here in Pulaski County. Anywhere you try to go eat, wait times are slow. The businesses are understaffed, and most signs expressing this fact in the hopes customers will understand and forgive. Some have even had to change their hours and close early due to not having enough warm bodies available
Nothing has changed except the incentive for workers.
To the surprise of no one with a basic understanding of economics, the decision by the federal government to supplement a state’s normal unemployment checks with an additional $300 has had numerous people wonder why they should actually go to work to earn money when Uncle Sam is making it rain while you sit on the couch.
This can’t be allowed to continue. It’s hurting businesses, large and small; it’s hurting customers; and it’s hurting communities. In a town like ours, which should soon see an influx of Ohio Navy visitors eager to shop and eat, things might be about to get very unpleasant when we’re already seeing locked doors and massive drive-thru lines.
In short, the unemployment supplements aren’t good for anybody — except people who just don’t want to earn their keep.
The extra money started as a way to help people who were put out of work due to COVID-19 regulations. That’s understandable, because a lot of businesses had to close or lay off employees due to limited service. The plight of those put in a hard place due to the virus’ ramifications was real and sympathetic.
But very few businesses are quite so limited now, in 2021. Here in Kentucky, most of the severe restrictions have been lifted, and more are going away all the time. And yet we’re still compensating people with taxpayer money as if there’s not work to be had, when in fact you can’t throw a rock without hitting a “help wanted” sign.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced earlier this month that the Volunteer State would no longer be taking part in the federal supplement program, joining other southern states like Alabama, Mississippi, and South Carolina.
“We will no longer participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs because Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in our state,” said Lee via a statement. “Families, businesses and our economy thrive when we focus on meaningful employment and move on from short-term, federal fixes.”
We call on Gov. Andy Beshear to do the same here in Kentucky. Take a look around your state, governor. See how the economic engine that drives the commonwealth is suffering. Give Kentucky’s unemployed a reason to go back to work. It’s the right thing to do.
Beshear said Monday he would continue participation in the program “make sure the economic recovery continues.” All the governor needs to do is to go out and take a walk down Main Street Kentucky to see that these supplemental benefits are having the opposite effect. You can change your mind, governor. Don’t stay with a mistake just because a lot of effort has gone into making it.
The argument many give in response to those complaining about the hiring shortage is that these businesses don’t pay well enough, they don’t give benefits, etc. Many are minimum wage jobs, so why go through the hassle when you can make money taking it easy?
Perhaps businesses can be more competitive with their wages, but it’s important to remember that many of these jobs can — and already have been — replaced by self-serve automated customer interfaces; the robot took the job, basically. That’s money a real life human isn’t getting. And the minimum wage was never meant to be a “living wage”; it’s a starting place. Some stores are advertising that they’re hiring students, for whom some money is certainly better than none. Used to be, the assumption was you’d work hard, climb the ladder, and get paid more. Maybe that kind of thinking is considered quaint today, but without it, in a realm of cynicism and apathy, where is the motivation to better yourself? That’s essential to the human spirit — and to society itself.
Whether or not people in these jobs deserve more money than they had been getting, the answer is not to send the unemployed more than they could get being a productive member of society using taxpayer money. The result of all this is increased inflation, increased unemployment, and essentially a potential death blow to small businesses already staggering due to the COVID woes over the last year.
We at the Commonwealth Journal want to see a robust work force. We want to see our businesses healthy and fully-staffed. We want to see society functioning the way it’s supposed to. A rule of thumb: Whatever government subsidizes, you’ll get more of it. In this case, government is subsidizing unemployment — and we’re getting more of it. That’s not good.
Let’s end the unemployment supplement in Kentucky — before it ends us.
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD consists of Mark Walker, Publisher; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Mary Ann Flynn, Advertising; Shirley Randall, Production; and Christopher Harris, Staff Writer.
