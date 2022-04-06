Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 90%.