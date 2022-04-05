Our own Congressman Hal Rogers is often the voice of reason. I agree with him on most topics — but not all of the time.
Last Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass legislation that could decriminalize marijuana at the federal level.
Congressman Rogers is fervently against the measure, which passed 220-204 — pretty much along party lines, with Democrats supporting the measure and the GOP against it.
The MORE (Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement) Act would end the federal prohibition on cannabis by removing it from the list of banned controlled substances but leave actual legalization up to individual states. It also authorizes a 5% sales tax on marijuana and marijuana products that would be used for grant programs focused on job training, substance abuse treatment and loans to help disadvantaged small businesses get into the marijuana industry.
It isn't the first time a measure such as this has passed the House. In 2020, a similar bill was sent to Senate but didn't even come up for a vote.
Two years later, the prospects aren't much better at the next level. The MORE Act would need 60 votes to pass the Senate, which is unlikely since not every Senate Democrat supports legalization and it likely won’t get much support from GOP senators.
I have to disagree with Hal and his GOP colleagues on this one. I realize the jails are no longer overflowing with folks incarcerated on pot charges, but my feeling is no one should ever be charged for possessing or growing marijuana.
I have long felt that legalized marijuana would mean a cash boon for Kentucky — especially for farmers around the commonwealth. It's low-hanging fruit, so why not grow it, regulate it, tax it and sell it?
I know there's a long-standing theory that pot is a "gateway drug." Some people, like Hal, agree wholeheartedly. They believe that using marijuana leads to more hard-hitting and addictive drugs, like heroin or methamphetamine.
Hal has been a warrior against drug use, so I can understand his reluctance to give the nod to marijuana usage.
Others claim the "gateway drug" theory is riddled with holes and simply cannot be proven.
The truth is probably only found when looking at individual cases — some folks might be satisfied with using marijuana and understand the dangers of more illicit drugs. For others, it could encourage them to look for another type of experience — then again, we can same the same thing about alcohol, which is much more dangerous than marijuana on its own merits, in my opinion.
In Kentucky, legislators are warming up to the idea of legalizing marijuana.
A bill to legalize medical marijuana, which was sponsored by Republican Rep. Jason Nemes, passed the House 59-34 before stalling in a Senate committee.
That's unfortunate, because the medicinal effects of cannabis have been well-documented and patients with such ailments as cancer, epilepsy and seizure disorders, multiple sclerosis, PTSD, chronic nausea and cyclical vomiting and chronic, severe, intractable or debilitating pain, have all reported improvements while using marijuana.
Wisely, the House unanimously passed a companion bill to create a Kentucky Center for Cannabis Research to fund studies into “the effects of cannabis, the efficacy and potential health effects of various cannabis delivery models” and more, the sponsor, Rep. Kimberly Moser (R), said on the floor.
What this means is that legislators on both sides of the aisle are open to the idea of using marijuana — if only in a medical capacity.
There are also bills being bounced around that would decriminalize marijuana in Kentucky. It's hard to tell if they would gain much traction with the GOP super majority. At least not right now.
But marijuana is trending upward, even in conservative states — like Kentucky.
A poll released in 2020 found that nine out of 10 Kentucky residents support legalizing medical marijuana, and almost 60 percent say cannabis should be legal under “any circumstances.”
It's only a matter of time before the mindset of the constituency is passed, forcefully, onto state lawmakers.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
