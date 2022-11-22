World War II was just beginning in Europe and Pearl Harbor was still a couple of years away.
Our families were coming out of the Great Depression and had a little more cash in their pockets.
On Friday and Saturday nights, they took that money and headed to the movies. and there were so many wonderful films to see.
Film historians consider 1939 “Hollywood’s Golden Year.”
And indeed it was.
Moviegoers stepped up to the ticket booth, plunked down a quarter, and on most days would watch a double feature, along with films like the “Wizard of Oz,” “Gone with the Wind,” “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” and the film that gave John Wayne his first big role — “Stagecoach.”
I wasn’t around then, but during my formative years I saw movies such as Frank Capra’s, “It’s A Wonderful Life, and a variety of classics like “The Ten Commandments,” “Gone With the Wind,” “The Searchers,” “Casablanca,” “The Maltese Falcon,” as well as “Planet of the Apes,” “Goldfinger” and “Davy Crockett,” in our hometown Murphy Theatre — a magnificent 700-seat sanctuary away from the hardships of everyday living.
John Ford’s “The Searchers” mesmerized me. The movie began with a cabin door opening into the desert and ended with the reunited family walking back through that same cabin door. With no dialogue, John Wayne walked away, alone, into the badlands of Monument Valley.
In between those two scenes, John Wayne endured enumerable trials before he was able to rescue his niece, Debbie, from the Comanche tribe and take her back home.
Much like the opening of the doors in “The Searchers” scene, the welcoming doors of the Murphy Theatre in my hometown often opened for my sister, Rita, and me. We remember how we slipped into our seats and relaxed as time slowed down. Gone were the worries of the day as we entered the worlds of the actors on screen, sharing their stories.
The Murphy Theatre is more than 100 years old.
My father told me that as a young boy he had met the Three Stooges after a vaudeville matinee at the Murphy. According to my dad, the Stooges appeared for three shows. Dad said he passed them on the sidewalk as they walked downtown to find a sandwich before the evening show. My dad said all three gentlemen were quite friendly and spoke to him as he walked by. He said the short stature of the trio surprised him, impressed by Moe’s polite manner, and surprised by Curly’s shyness. He also said that Larry’s hair looked like a haystack gone awry.
One Saturday afternoon, Rita suggested we see the movie, “Old Yeller.” People enjoy the occasional good cry, especially in a movie theater.
But at the age of nine, I wasn’t quite ready for Old Yeller.
The story unfolded as a young man was made the man-of- the-house when his father left home on a long cattle drive. The boy found a large yellow lab and named him Old Yeller.
Both he and his younger brother befriended the dog. The dog was likable, but mischievous, stealing food and knocking over pots and pans. At one point, as a rabid wolf approached the boys, Old Yeller attacked and killed the wolf, saving their lives. In the process, the wolf had bitten the canine, and soon the dog’s behavior radically began to change.
Within a few days, he even turned on the young boys, snarling with his canine teeth shown, foaming at the mouth. The older boy was faced with a decision that even an adult would find difficult.
The boy was forced to put Old Yeller to sleep.
All I remember at the end of the movie when the credits began to roll, is that I was still stuck in my seat. The lights came on and I sat there as if in a daze, devastated by what had transpired on screen.
I was crying.
My sister was crying.
The people next to us were crying.
It seemed everyone in the theatre was crying.
A few weeks later, we saw reality again on the screen as the movie The Searchers ended, and John Wayne picked-up Natalie Wood and tenderly said, “Let’s go home, Debbie.”
They went home.
And in a sense, we do, too, every time we visit the beloved Murphy — a home that keeps guard over our most cherished childhood memories.
And to some of the best times of our lives.
