If you haven’t watched the video of the final moments of George Floyd’s life, I would not recommend it.
It’s one of the most disturbing visages I’ve ever seen.
The nutshell version is this: Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneels on the neck of Floyd in a public street. Floyd, who is handcuffed, pleads for mercy — he is subdued, he is not fighting. He is begging for his life.
“Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. Please, man,” said Floyd, who has his face against the pavement.
Floyd also moans. One of the officers tells him to “relax.” Floyd calls for his mother and says: “My stomach hurts, my neck hurts, everything hurts ... I can’t breathe.” As bystanders shout their concern, one officer says, “He’s talking, so he’s breathing.”
As bystanders continue to encourage the officer to remove his knee from Floyd’s neck, Chauvin continues to apply pressure. He’s almost defiant in his refusal to acknowledge Floyd’s pleas. After several minutes, Floyd becomes still.
One man yells repeatedly. “He’s not responsive right now!” Two witnesses, including one woman who said she was a Minneapolis firefighter, yell at the officers to check the man’s pulse. “Check his pulse right now and tell me what it is!” she said.
Chauvin does not remove his knee until the man is loaded onto a gurney by paramedics.
This is the latest, and perhaps most horrific, instance of a black man dying in police custody.
Although people may argue that people of color are treated no differently by law enforcement, the stark reality is that black men continue to die at the hands of the very people sworn to protect them.
“Being Black in America should not be a death sentence,” said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday. “For five minutes, we watched a white officer press his knee into a black man’s neck. Five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you’re supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic, human sense.”
Floyd’s crime? He allegedly matched the description of a suspect in a forgery case at a grocery store, and that he resisted arrest.
But that doesn’t matter. When Floyd died, he was not resisting. The situation was clearly under control.
Floyd’s life ended on that Minneapolis street for no good reason.
In Minneapolis, kneeling on a suspect’s neck is allowed under the department’s use-of-force policy for officers who have received training in how to compress a neck without applying direct pressure to the airway. It is considered a “non-deadly force option,” according to the department’s policy handbook.
But two use-of-force experts told The Associated Press that the officer clearly restrained Floyd too long, noting that the man was under control and no longer fighting. Andrew Scott, a former Boca Raton, Florida, police chief who now testifies as an expert witness in use-of-force cases, called Floyd’s death “a combination of not being trained properly or disregarding their training.”
“(Floyd) couldn’t move. He was telling them he couldn’t breathe, and they ignored him,” Scott said. “I can’t even describe it. It was difficult to watch.”
While the story of Floyd’s senseless death stuns the entire nation, it will also make things much more difficult for good, decent police officers.
We have to remember that for every Derek Chauvin, there are thousands of brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve their communities.
The good police officers don’t deserve the kind of loathing and distrust the acts of a handful of bad cops bring on them.
So how does Floyd receive justice?
The four officers who were on the scene, including Chauvin, were fired.
That’s a start.
But until Chauvin is indicted, charged and convicted in Floyd’s brutal death, justice will be woefully incomplete in this case.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
