Alan Keck had a tremendous showing in his first statewide debate against three other Kentucky Governor candidates on Tuesday in Louisville. The two-term Somerset Mayor not only held his own against some of the state’s biggest heavyweight political figures, but some felt he stood out from the rest of the GOP gubernatorial pack.
Out of the 12 Republican gubernatorial candidates, only five were invited to debate in Louisville on Tuesday, and Keck was one of the top five chosen. With Kelly Craft declining to participate in the first Republican debate on Tuesday, Keck was among four to debate in front of a statewide audience.
In essence, the once crowded GOP field has now been whittled down to five – with Keck in the thick of the elite group. According to the most recent Mason-Dixon Polling, Daniel Cameron leads the GOP field with a 39% rating. Meanwhile, Kelly Craft has a 13% rating, Ryan Quarles is at 8%, Mike Harmon is at 5% and Keck is at 2%.
At this point, please excuse all my sports analogies, but 17 years as a Sports Editor I can’t help it.
For Keck’s campaign, the first GOP debate was equivalent to the first quarter of a championship basketball game. As a former high school basketball player himself, Keck knows all too well that just because you might be behind by a large amount of points in the first quarter doesn’t mean you are defeated for the entirety of the contest.
The fact that Keck came out with a strong opening appearance in his first statewide debate, should give him plenty of confidence over the next few months leading up to the primaries. Keck’s favorable impression on Tuesday may sway some voters and/or pollsters to consider the Somerset Mayor as the state’s GOP governor candidate. Keck has already logged hundreds of miles traveling around the Commonwealth meeting one Kentuckian at a time.
Without a doubt, Keck is by far the biggest underdog among the top five GOP Governor candidates. Keck’s other four GOP challengers have solid state government recognition, while Craft is known at the national political level as well as her statewide status.
Meanwhile, Keck only has only one complete term under his belt as the Mayor of a small southern Kentucky town. With little statewide recognition and being an overwhelming GOP underdog, it was imperative that Keck take advantage of every statewide opportunity to prove himself amongst a crowded “better known” field.
He did exactly that on Tuesday night in the GOP Governor’s debate. Not only did Keck speak with confidence and conviction, but he took some chances that the other GOP candidates were maybe too afraid to do at this early point of the race.
Keck stated he supported the legalization of medical marijuana and said it was past time for Kentucky to do so.
On the issue of abortion and possible exceptions to Kentucky’s now almost-total ban on the procedure, Cameron, Quarles and Harmon supported the current law. Keck differed, saying he supports exceptions in cases of rape, incest and fatal fetal anomalies.
On the opioids issue, most of the other candidates talked about policing the issue. Keck took the more proactive reaction by asking, “Why are people addicted or why do people turn to drugs?”
Many times in political party primary debates, candidates tend to “toe the party line” and give the same vanilla answers. Therefore, primary debates are sometimes more about personalities rather than political issues. I felt Keck stood out above the rest in that respect.
Just like in sports, being the underdog is not always a bad thing. Underdogs tend to get overlooked and I am sure Keck’s other four GOP opponents do not see the Somerset Mayor as a legitimate threat.
Meanwhile, two of the top GOP governor candidates have recently received negative press while Keck’s campaign gained some much-needed momentum.
Craft’s “no show” in the first GOP debate drew some criticism from Democratic Party Chairman Colmon Elridge, who stated, “Not going to the debate makes it appear that she is not up for the job.”
Cameron was victim of a negative TV ad by an unauthorized campaign committee backing Craft. The Commonwealth PAC’s ad claimed the attorney general is “no strong Kentucky conservative” and criticized him for not joining a lawsuit with other states’ Republican attorney generals against the Biden administration for a policy change on the U.S.-Mexico border wall. The ad also likens Cameron to a “soft establishment teddy bear.”
Whether these two seemingly negative factors will have any effect on the top two GOP candidate’s poll numbers is yet to be seen. But without a doubt, Tuesday, March 7 was a big momentum boost for Alan Keck and his quest for the Kentucky Governor position.
Closing with my last sport analogy, the race is not over with until the finish line. This race is in the early goings and the huge underdog Alan Keck is off to a surprisingly fast start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.