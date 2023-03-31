With less than two months before the Republican Governor’s primary, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck is getting ready for the final sprint to the finish line. Over the next 46 days before the May 16 primary, there are four more debates scheduled for the crowded GOP governor’s field.
There will be back-to-back debates schedule for April 25 and April 26. Other upcoming debates ahead of the primary are a Republican debate hosted by Kentucky Sports Radio on April 19 and KET debates for both parties on May 1.
Radio host Matt Jones said on Twitter he will moderate the KSR debate and other staffers may ask questions. Candidates to appear there are Kelly Craft, Daniel Cameron, Mike Harmon, Keck and Ryan Quarles. Jones added that Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear will be offered an interview before the primary.
Cameron, Harmon, Keck and Quarles appeared at the Louisville GOP debate earlier this month. Craft was invited but did not attend.
According to a Mason-Dixon poll from January, Cameron held a yawning lead in the GOP contest. He was at 39 percent, to 13 percent for Craft, 8 percent for Ryan Quarles and 5 percent for state Harmon, with the rest of the field — which included Keck — not breaking two percent.
All 12 GOP candidates are invited to the two debates on April 25 and April 26, but the other two debates have been whittled down a select group, which has included the Somerset mayor. And in many of the statewide media stories, where the GOP governor candidates have been interviewed, Keck has been included in those conversations.
Over the past several weeks, Keck has traveled extensively around the state telling the people about Keck’s Game Plan for Kentucky. In fact, Keck was in Owensboro on Tuesday for a ‘Meet & Greet’ and in Henderson for a ‘Breakfast Meet & Greet’ on Wednesday.
While Keck might be making some “name recognition” headway in small chunks throughout his travels in the state, his biggest impact could come from his appearances in the debates. In the first GOP debate, earlier this month, Keck was applauded by several statewide media members for his approach on the tough topics.
On the statewide television broadcast following the first debate, the Spectrum News analysts singled out Keck for his ability to connect with the Kentucky voters and pointed to the fact that he deviated his answers somewhat from the rest of the other Republican candidates’ “cookie cutter” responses. They also felt Keck’s answers came from a place of honesty and his responses were genuine.
Associated Press writer Bruce Schreiner wrote, “On the debate stage for the first time as a statewide candidate in the Kentucky governor’s race, a small-town mayor stood out for his stands on abortion and other issues that could draw in centrist voters, even as leading rivals veered to the right. Republican Alan Keck cracked a joke when asked to define ‘woke,’ and said he tries to avoid the term that’s become a culture-war rallying cry for social conservatives. It was one of several instances when Keck parted ways with a trio of his rivals during the first televised debate in the campaign for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in Kentucky.”
Keck has spoke up on almost all statewide controversial legislative bills and issues. He has even weighed in on some the current national hot topics, including the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump.
“It’s clear to me with this highly politicized, shameful indictment that our country is more polarized than ever,” Keck stated on Friday. “It’s time for a new generation of leadership, for us to focus on Kentucky and realize that Washington is not going to save us. This era has had its moment in our country. It’s time to move forward.”
Over the next 46 days, Kentuckians will probably be bombarded with television ads from Daniel Cameron and Kelly Craft, as they begin to sling the Kentucky Crider soil mud at each other. Keck, with a more limited campaign budget, will continue to travel the state and talk to the people of the state of Kentucky one at a time.
Keck has an almost insurmountable amount of ground to make up before the upcoming primary.
Win lose or draw, Keck has got his name and ideas out to the masses in Kentucky. If he does not survive the primary race, he has definitely laid the groundwork for any future political endeavors.
