Nearly 20 years ago, I started my career in journalism and one the first stories I was assigned was a basketball game at Somerset High School. Early on in that game, I became fascinated by one of the Briar Jumpers basketball players.
He was by no means the tallest, quickest, or even the most athletic player on the court, but I was intrigued by his demeanor and the way he played the game. He was always smiling and the short stocky player seemed to thoroughly enjoy playing the game of basketball. He played extremely hard and was the first player to dive to the floor for a loose ball on the hardwood.
But probably his greatest asset was his tenacity and his toughness, even when he was outmanned by taller and better athletes. His tenacity was so extreme it was borderline football mentality. At times he played recklessly and was an extremely physical player. His former coach Shawn Thacker once said of him, “When I tried to implement a new play, he always asked who do I get to hit in this new play?” I am sure anyone who might have played basketball against him probably felt it the next day with perhaps bruises or marks from his physical style of play.
That young high school athlete’s name was Alan Keck.
As that season wore on 20 years ago, I followed Keck and the Briar Jumpers all the way to the All “A” Classic State Championship finals at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena. Like every game I watched him play in before, Keck fought with all his might for his Somerset basketball team.
As the final seconds ticked off the clock in that championship contest, it was apparent Somerset was going to lose the game. As Keck was heading towards the bench near the end of the game, he was physically and emotionally spent. The once super tough guy was now reduced to tears and wept on the shoulder of his coach in front of thousand of spectators.
Twenty years ago, that was biggest stage the young Alan Keck had ever performed on. However, 20 years later, I found myself writing about him again on a much bigger and grander stage, when he filed as a Republican candidate in the Kentucky gubernatorial race.
As a young high school athlete some 20 years ago, I saw some of the same qualities in Alan Keck as a grown adult and a now statewide political figure.
Keck arrived at the Kentucky Secretary of State office with his entire family and a large contingent of supporters. In the Kentucky State Capitol, surrounded by a group of statewide media members, Keck should have probably been feeling a little nervous or overwhelmed.
But he wasn’t. In fact he was engaging with the members of the press by explaining that his youngest of three daughters had to bring her favorite doll with her for the filing after he had bought it for her in their recent visit the iconic FAO Schwarz toy store in New York. The store was featured in the movie ‘Home Alone 2’, and Keck joked,” We watched all the ‘Home Alone’ movies over the holiday break, so it was important she brought this doll from there.”
Keck also made a Somerset High School reference when Kentucky Secretary of State Michael G. Adams walked into the room donning a purple necktie. Keck joked, “I am partial to the color of purple. I hope you didn’t wear that color just for me today?”
Besides his jovial disposition, Keck offered to answer any and all questions presented to him by the seasoned statewide media. And one of the most glaring and obvious questions was ‘How do you expect to compete against other candidates who have already raised millions of dollars and have much more statewide name recognition?’
Keck fielded the question with a large smile on his face and skillfully gave a direct approach on how he was going combat the battle of campaign funding and name recognition.
However, I didn’t really need to hear Keck’s answer to that question because I knew from experience how Keck battles when he is outmanned – either by size and athleticism or by campaign finances and name recognition.
Without a doubt, Keck will have an extremely tough uphill battle in this upcoming gubernatorial campaign. Win or lose, I feel Keck will definitely leave his mark on Kentucky politics – just like he did with his basketball opponents some 20 years ago.
