In 2012, Somerset City Council boldly passed an ordinance that banned smoking from public buildings within the city.
That law made our little town a leader among the state's municipalities in battling the undeniably caustic effects of second-hand smoke.
For nearly a decade, the ordinance worked well — and was unchallenged. As a result, smoking rates went down, lung cancer cases and deaths went down, heart disease cases and deaths went down. Pulaski County was healthier because of the courage of that council.
Fast forward to 2021, and a local businessman requests an exemption to Somerset's smoking ordinance so that he can have cigar smokers enjoy that tobacco product within his premises, the Birdies and Barrels bar on East Mt. Vernon Street.
There were a lot of people within the community who didn't see a thing wrong with allowing this one little exemption.
"If smoke bothers you, why would you go into a cigar bar where you know people are going to be smoking?" many people asked on the CJ's Facebook pages where stories on the issue were posted.
I see the point. I certainly understand that people get prickly when laws or ordinances are perceived as "removing one's rights."
But you have to remember this ordinance was enacted to protect non-smokers from the effects of people who do smoke. The theory is it's certainly OK to pollute your own body in the comfort of your own home. But it's not your right to blow smoke into my face or that of my children. That makes me want to extinguish said tobacco product on your forehead.
Why would a non-smoker go into a cigar bar? If you read the CJ piece on Anthony Cox's new business venture, it's about much, much more than smoking stogies. Simulated golf and gaming sound fun — and not all of the people who would want to take part in those activities would be smokers. Since we've been protecting non-smoker's rights in Somerset since 2012, why change now?
I have to agree with our health-care professionals who warned against weakening our ordinance. One exemption might lead to another — and another. Where would it stop, and when would it be fair to say "enough?"
At the end of the day, our 2021 Somerset City Council also needs to be congratulated.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck and the council listened to Cox's proposition and had a possible amendment to the smoking ordinance drafted. But when the public outcry came flooding in, these elected officials listened to those citizens as well. They listened to our concerns and they listened to the words spoken by people like Dr. Timothy Mullett and Dr. Joe Weigel — men who are only concerned with our community's health.
Thank you Mayor Keck and Somerset City Council for having the courage to do what's in the best interest of its citizens.
When a good ordinance does it job, there is absolutely no reason to tinker with it.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
