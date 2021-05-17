Last June, the families of Taiann Wilson and Matthew Coomer received a promise from the Kentucky Parole Board — they were promised closure.
The animal who killed the two Pulaski County teenagers in August of 1995, Jeffrey Brian Coffey, was sentenced at the time to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years. He received this lenient sentence, quite frankly, because of some brilliant defense work from the late Mark Stanziano.
Lenient? Yes. To be blunt, Coffey should have been executed.
Instead, the families of Matthew and Taiann had to relive the horror of their brutal murders when Coffey came up for parole last summer. They had to talk about the worst time of their lives, they had to secure letters from people urging the Kentucky Parole Board to keep Coffey behind bars where he belongs and they even secured over 10,000 signatures on a petition that was sent to the board.
Their hard work and suffering paid off — the parole board issued a "serve out" ruling to Coffey at the hearing. What that means is this: Coffey is no longer eligible for parole. He will spend the rest of his miserable existence in prison. And the families of Taiann and Matthew can rest easily knowing their killer will die behind bars.
Over 40 Kentucky inmates — some of the most vile individuals occupying Kentucky prisons — received this "serve out" from the parole board, which applied to those who received sentences such as Coffey.
But last week, the families of the victims of these individuals received the ultimate gut punch: The Kentucky Parole Board did an about-face on the "serve out" ruling. Offenders with life sentences can no longer be issued a "serve out" during their first parole hearing. The new rule would be to defer parole eligibility at that initial hearing for no longer than 120 months, or 10 years. The issuance of a serve out at that first hearing is expressly prohibited.
Why the change of heart?
Coffey, now 50, sued the Kentucky Parole Board in August, arguing the "serve out" unjustly changed his sentence to life without the possibility of parole. Because that type of sentence wasn't codified until 1998, Coffey argued that life without the possibility of parole couldn't be applied to him retroactively.
While it wasn't immediately clear that Coffey's lawsuit played a role in the parole board's decision, board chair Lelia VanHoose acknowledged in an email to one prosecutor that the new directive was crafted "due to ongoing litigation and under advisement of our legal team."
Under its provisions, Coffey will again become eligible for parole on June 15, 2030.
And that is just unfair. It's unfair to the victims' families and it's unfair to law enforcement and prosecutors who worked their tails off to get these horrible people off the streets.
As a matter of fact, newly-appointed Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton was beside himself when he learned of the decision last week. As he pointed out, telling a family that the closure they were promised had been stripped away is an awful experience.
Dalton advised the Kentucky Parole Board of his objections to their decision as soon as he heard of it — weeks after the decision was made in April. While he believes the decision itself is bad, he called the parole board's failure to provide notice to victims' families and prosecutors for six weeks "reprehensible."
"I was shocked," Dalton said of the news, "and immediately started wondering how I was to let the families know that this had happened."
It's a task he should not have had to do.
The Kentucky Parole Board's decision to back off the "serve out" option was gutless.
So Coffey sued? Fight him on it. Tooth and nail. Until the bitter end.
If you lose the lawsuit, then you lose the lawsuit. But don't let a monster like Jeffrey Coffey dictate state policy.
That's just ridiculous.
Dalton pointed out that the directive is especially baffling given the recent passage of Marsy's Law, a constitutional amendment aimed at protecting victims' rights.
That legislation was crafted to make sure criminals' victims, and the victims' families, were treated with respect in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
The Kentucky Parole Board did just the opposite. It spit in their faces.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
