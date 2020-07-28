There's no doubt the COVID-19 crisis has become a political football.
The far left wants to shut everything down until a safe vaccine is established. Well, that could take months — I hate to say it, even years — so that's not realistic. By the time that happens, how many of our small businesses will be shuttered for good? I'm guessing Hal Rogers, Mitch McConnell and all our friends in Washington aren't going to be able to crank out stimulus checks for the next two years. It's silly to expect that. It's not very smart and not very realistic to think we can lockdown indefinitely.
The far right, on the other hand, is full of conspiracy nonsense and those who refute science. They think the virus should simply be ignored. Obviously, that's not very intelligent, either. This thing affects real people — some of them who can become very ill. Some of them could even lose their lives. Yes, there is an excellent survival rate for the coronavirus — but that doesn't mean we want to catch it.
So why don't we reel this in, think in realistic terms and meet somewhere in the middle — you know, that area were common sense resides.
And let's especially use our heads when it comes to our children and their return to school.
It's obviously been a heck of a transition for our local educators — they're trying to prepare for an entirely different teaching experience. They're getting set for something that's never been done before, with new safety regulations and new technology.
Virtual learning, which some parents will opt for as the school year begins, is not the same as the old iPackets we all worked with at the end of the last school year. With virtual learning, kids will actually receive instruction from their teachers. It will be different for the kids, and different for the teachers.
All COVID-19 spikes aside, it would've been a tall order for our schools to get things rolling on Aug. 5.
But when you do consider the spike in local cases, it makes pushing back the opening day of school a no-brainer.
As I write this, Pulaski County Schools and Somerset Schools have opted to move the first day of school to Aug. 24.
As a parent, I say 'thank you.' It makes me feel confident that my child's best interest and health — along with the safety and well-being of teachers and staff — are paramount.
Science Hill Independent Schools moved the start of their year back to Sept. 9.
Even better, in my estimation.
The more time our educators have to prepare for what will be a school year unlike no other in history, the better.
A later starting date will also allow us to put some time between the end of vacation season and the start of school. Obviously, COVID cases are up all over the state. Part of that is due to increased testing and part of that is due to the fact that we've opened things up a bit.
Common sense would dictate that we be cautious at this point.
But kids can't stay out of school forever. I have a social 11-year-old who is very much looking forward to her first year in middle school.
Kids need interaction with other kids. It's just healthy for them.
In no way do I think we should give up on the 2020-21 school year. Moving the school year back a bit gives us a much better chance to have in-person instruction sooner rather than later.
If we are cautious ... if we actually follow recommendations on social distancing and wearing masks ... maybe we won't have to shut things down a month from now because the numbers are out of control.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.