There is a saying, often found in the worlds of business or administration, that one shouldn’t cling to a mistake just because one spent a lot of time making it.
It sounds funny, but it rings true. Once we put a lot of time and effort into something, it’s hard to change tracks when we’re presented with different information. We are likely to charge full steam ahead, even if that’s not what’s best.
In short, it’s just hard to admit you were wrong, however well-intentioned you might have been.
So let’s give praise where it’s due. The decision-makers for Southern Middle School could have stuck to the plans they had to move the school’s band and choir programs after school. Instead, they listened to the people who would be affected — and those people didn’t want it.
Thus, the decision-makers at Southern Middle changed course. And they did so quickly.
In this past Saturday’s edition, the Commonwealth Journal ran a story on the situation at the junior high, “SMS plans for band, choir hits sour note with music supporters.” Some concerned parties had contacted the Commonwealth Journal earlier in the week — no one directly affiliated with the school — and we we also took note of a petition being circulated around social media, so we decided to check it out. Pulaski County Superintendent Patrick Richardson had his say. So did a number of band parents and Southern Middle band alumni. When Southern Middle Principal William Sims was contacted, he directed the Commonwealth Journal to a statement on the school’s website discussing the proposed changes.
It was a fantastic proposal. A lot of work and number-crunching had clearly been put into it. Yes, band and choir would be afterschool, it said, but we’d be adding more instructors, and it allows for this and that, and if you break it down time-wise, you actually come out ahead ... It was that kind of boardroom wizardry that comes from administerial thinking. Nip here, tuck there, bobby pin here, and voila! The bottom line comes out looking better than ever.
Band folks, however, objected — that’s not how band works. There is a delicate ecoystem set up here, where high school programs feed off of what middle schools do, where middle school students don’t have the same kind of access to afterschool activities that high schoolers would because they can’t drive themselves, and simply because of the way these subjects are taught and the kind of time and organization they require.
The website message admitted change can be scary, and that’s the viewpoint administerial thinking often takes — yes, you used to do it this way, but you should be open to change, because we have new ideas and we know best. The idea of having to keep band and choir as curricular courses might have been seen as stubborn and monolithic.
But there is beauty in a monolith, and there is sturdiness, and nigh immovability. Certainly, the local arts community showed themselves monolithic in their resolve. Coming together as one, band and chorus parents, students, and even arts supporters totally unconnected to the programs voiced their concerns about the plan and its potential to harm the kind of music education students at Southern Middle would get if band and choir were made extracurricular. They made their voice heard as one, like a fine choir does, and reached the ears they needed to reach.
They even convinced the Commonwealth Journal to write an editorial suggesting the school listen to them. That happened sooner than many might have expected.
By Saturday afternoon, the message on the Southern Middle School website had changed. Unlike the lengthy and detailed proposal that was found previously, the update simply said, “SMS Band and Choir will continue during the school day for the 2021-22 school year as it has in the past.”
A little curt, perhaps, but again, it’s not easy to say you were wrong. There’s always a little internal pushback there. Most of all for people in positions of power. People who sit in offices and hold important-sounding titles and have the authority to make decisions. It is all to easy to find yourself in such a position and assume that you know better than others what should happen, without consulting all the relevant voices and considering all points of view. We see it happen all the time in government, in bureaucracy, and yes — in our schools.
Ultimately, the decision rested with Sims and the school’s Site-Based Decision Making council. It wasn’t a district decision, it was a school decision. It would have been very easy to just go ahead with the existing plan, try to put a bandage on whatever wounds it causes, and press forward in the belief that it’s all for the best.
But instead, they heard the other voices, the ones that most thoroughly understand the affected classes. They took them into account. And as a result, they appear to have changed course.
That is what good leadership looks like. That’s how you do it, folks.
Let’s visit another famous maxim: “You can’t see the forest for the trees.” The idea there being that the forest is the big picture, and the trees individually are but a small. presumably insignificant detail.
The plan the school had was a “forest” plan — thinking about this subject and that subject and how to fit them into the schedule, and we can do that if we move band and choir over here, and ...
But you know what? Sometimes you just have to focus on the tree. The beautiful tree. The proud, monolithic tree. The tree that has spent years and years growing into this amazing, sprawling shape, with leaves in vibrant colors and bark with a texture you have to reach out and touch. In thinking only about the forest, one can forget to simply stop and appreciate the tree itself.
The local arts community stood up for their tree, and the school heard them, even in the middle of the forest. That’s how Southern Middle founds its way out of the woods and into the light — and how it made the best decision, the most roundly informed decision, even if it wasn’t the one it wanted to make.
