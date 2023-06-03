Over two months have passed since the conclusion of the 2023 Legislative Session, but my work as your senator has not slowed. Between answering your well-thought-out letters and phone calls, I have been visiting constituents in our district, listening to your concerns, and preparing to discuss numerous topics during the interim.
The 2023 Interim begins on Tuesday, June 6, with many meetings in Frankfort.
The interim period is designated for a more in-depth look at policy matters to determine what legislation may be necessary for the 2024 Regular Session, a 60-day budget session scheduled to begin next January. The primary focus of next year’s session will be crafting the next biennial state budget and road plan.
Per the Legislative Research Commission (LRC), interim joint committees (IJC) are formed from the standing committees of both houses. For instance, the Education Committees of the Senate and the House become the IJC on Education after the regular session. Chairs of respective Senate and House standing committees serve as co-chairs of IJCs. As Senate Veteran’s Military Affairs and Public Protection (VMAPP) Committee chair, I serve as IJC VMAPP co-chair.
Special committees, also known as task forces, are established by the Legislative Research Commission and function primarily during the interim, usually studying a specific topic.
This year’s special committees will focus on efforts to strengthen school and campus safety, improve the delivery of health and human services, review Kentucky’s existing certificate of need law, remedy conflicts related to local government annexation, reform jail and corrections operations, analyze the lottery trust fund, and finally, improve state transportation systems as it relates to matters such as river ports, facilities, railways and funding opportunities.
I expect part of our focus during the interim to continue looking at ways Kentucky can remove workforce barriers, including for those who have served in the armed forces. Something I am eager to discuss during one of our IJC VMAPP committee meetings is utilizing military veterans to fill needed roles as school resource officers.
All committee meetings during the interim are open to the public and the media; both are encouraged to tune in. These committees discuss policy issues within their committee subject and forward policy recommendations to the General Assembly and the Legislative Research Commission.
For a list of interim committees and to view the interim calendar, please visit legislature.ky.gov. You can tune in to meetings live online via the LRC YouTube Channel and at ket.org/legislature. Archived footage of meetings can be accessed at KET.org/legislature/archives and on the LRC YouTube Channel.
It is an honor to serve as your state senator. Please do not hesitate to contact my office during the interim if you have any questions or to share your concerns regarding any issue.
Senator Rick Girdler, R-Somerset, represents the 15th Senate District, including Clinton, Cumberland, Pulaski, Russell, and Wayne Counties. Girdler is chair of the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee and is vice chair of the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee.
