As the interim period churns forward lawmakers remain hard at work in Frankfort. Legislators met this week to hear from many stakeholders throughout Kentucky to ensure that the General Assembly puts its effort into areas of the state in need. I would like to give you all a summary of what was discussed in a few of our Interim Joint Committee (IJC) meetings.
IJC on Transportation: Members discussed Eastern Kentucky University’s (EKU) Aviation Program and received an update on the driver license regional office system. Presenters from EKU expressed their appreciation for legislation passed in 2021 that provided an opportunity for the university’s flight program to take off. They shared that they will be requesting $25 million from the next budget to continue with upgrades to their instruction facilities.
According to officials, these upgrades are critical to remaining competitive with other universities and continuing to build a workforce for the state’s growing aviation industry. Lastly, the members received an update from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) on the driver license regional office system and pushed the cabinet to continue expanding to offer easier access to Kentuckians.
IJC on Banking and Insurance: Members met this week to hear an update on the economic status of Kentucky banks. Although the COVID-19 pandemic has met its end, the residual effects are still being felt throughout the state and nation. With yet another recent interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, there is evidence of economic slowing. With brokerage firms being able to offer better yielding rates on checking and savings accounts, deposits have been sporadic throughout the industry, resulting in smaller, rural banks suffering.
Lawmakers also discussed the potential of implementing an All-payer Claims Database, essentially a large database that includes medical, pharmacy, and dental claims information, as well as eligibility and provider files collected from both public and private payers.
At least 18 states are using this approach and supporters cite it as a leading measure in better understanding health outcomes on a state and national level. Currently, Kentucky ranks amongst the bottom 10 states in the country for overall health. Proponents argue APCD could help in studying these numbers, and how to curve the issues.
IJC on Education: Members heard from the Kentucky Center for Mathematics regarding the services they provide to Kentucky’s public school systems and professional development mission for Kentucky teachers. The New Teacher Center brought insight into their operation in the state, and shared about its teacher coaching services, and success across the state in supporting and retaining teachers.
Superintendent of Jefferson County Public Schools, Dr. Marty Pollio, discussed JCPS’s Future State initiative. Future State is a collection of foundational reforms and renovations to JCPS. These include new facilities, district wide curriculum changes, and options for families to send their students to schools closer to home.
Task Force on School and Campus Safety: Lawmakers heard from the Kentucky Center for School Safety regarding School Resource Officers and their impact in the school setting. School Resource Officers serve many roles in the school building including mentoring, counseling, and bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community. Additional testimony was given by the Kentucky Department of Education regarding mental health resources and trauma informed care provided by Kentucky schools.
Lottery Trust Fund Task Force: Panel members met with high school and college level stakeholders regarding the access and practical status of Kentucky’s financial aid grants funded by the Kentucky Lottery. The task force asked the guests a series of questions regarding financial aid to gain insight into practical improvements to the system and access to Kentucky Lottery funds.
Testimony belabored the current model of the FASFA (the financial aid form that helps identify potential grants, scholarships, and other aid available) and expressed concern of the upcoming federal overhaul to the form.
As always, I can be reached anytime through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at shane.baker@lrc.ky.gov. You can also keep track of committee meetings and potential legislation through the Kentucky legislature’s home page at legislature.ky.gov.
