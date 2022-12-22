“Let It Snow” is a song written by lyricist Sammy Cahn and composer Jule Styne in July of 1945 during a heat wave as Cahn and Styne imagined cooler conditions. The song was released just after Thanksgiving, and became a hit by Christmas. Despite the lyrics making no mention of any holiday, the song has come to be regarded as a Christmas song worldwide due to its winter theme.
“White Christmas” is an Irving Berlin song reminiscing about an old-fashioned Christmas setting. The song was written by Berlin for the 1942 musical film Holiday Inn.
Every holiday movie or story seems to have some reference of a gentle wintery snowfall on Christmas Eve or on Christmas Day. It has been engrained in our minds that a white, snowy Christmas is the ideal scenario.
However, both these songs were made popular nearly 80 years ago and the holiday season and holiday travel are a lot different then than it is now.
In 1945, most extended families lived nearby and holiday travel was limited to a short distance. In the mid 1940’s, the Interstate roadway system was still 15 years out from being developed and commercial airlines were somewhat limited to the wealthier population. Trains were a popular means of long-distance transportation, and trains were not really hindered by heavy snowfall.
But as time has passed and the world has evolved, extended family members find themselves separated from each other by hundreds of miles. A long trip, by car or by air flight, is usually the only means in which to reunite family members for the holiday season.
Deep down, we all want a snowy Christmas, but the accumulation of the white-powdery snow flakes now makes the holiday season a more complicated process with travel and preparation.
This Christmas is still a few days away, but many families’ holiday plans are up in the air or even postponed with the extended forecast of icy, snowy weather approaching.
In my own household, we have had to rethink our Christmas Eve plans as some family members will not be able to make the 90-mile trip if ice and snow cover the roadways. Other families could be impacted if the airlines have to delay or cancel flights.
During the holiday season, I love to hear the songs “White Christmas” and “Let It Snow.” I long for the feeling of a snowy Christmas day and sitting by a crackling fireplace.
I also greatly treasure the quality time spent with family members during the holiday season.
So for the first time in many years, the reality of a snowy Christmas and the reuniting with family members are two conflicting concepts.
“Let It Not Snow. Let It Not Snow. Let It Not Snow.”
