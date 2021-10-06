How many people have you seen roll their eyes or shake their head when you mention a COVID-19 vaccine?
They look at you like YOU’RE a nut for even suggesting you get a couple of simple shots in order to beat down a virus that has killed over 700,000 Americans in the last 18 months.
Seven. Hundred. Thousand.
Some will scream, “COVID is just the flu!”
But it isn’t.
During a “moderate” 2019-2020 flu season (from November thru March), a little over 20,000 Americans perished. That’s a lot.
But to put that in perspective, it would take 35 “moderate” flu seasons to reach the astronomical number that have been lost to COVID in just a year and a half. Since 2010, the flu has claimed 306,000 Americans — less than half the damage this pandemic has done in 18 months.
Want another dose of perspective? We have lost more Americans to COVID in 18 months than we did in the Korean War (128,650), the Vietnam War (211,454), the Gulf War (25), the War in Afghanistan (22,311) and the Iraq War (36,710) combined.
So why not simply vaccinate and be done with it?
In my opinion there’s only one valid and honest fear — “The vaccination simply has not been tested long enough to see if it will have any negative long-term side effects.”
OK. I get that.
So how do you get comfortable about taking the vaccine if you’re concerned about the “warp speed” in which it was produced? You listen to health-care experts. Doctors, scientists. Not the crazy cat lady who sits next to you in church. Not your friendly Facebook conspiracy theorist. Get the facts from the experts.
But misinformation and zany rumors and theories seem to take all logic out of the equation.
Here are some of my favorites:
• It will make me magnetic.
My daughter swears she has tried to stick herself to the fridge since getting the Pfizer vaccine. It didn’t work. Surprise, surprise.
The CDC says there are no metal components in the vaccines whatsoever.
• I don’t know what’s in it.
As one exasperated doctor said to a patient last week — “You don’t know what’s in a Twinkie either.” True dat.
We didn’t know — and still don’t know — what’s exactly in vaccines for smallpox, polio, rubella, the mumps and measles. But we have all taken them. And those ailments have been all but eradicated.
• The vaccine will cause you to “shed” and infect those around you with COVID.
According to the Center for Disease Control (some of those experts I speak of), vaccine shedding is the term used to describe the release or discharge of any of the vaccine components in or outside of the body. Vaccine shedding can only occur when a vaccine contains a weakened version of the virus. None of the vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. contain a live virus. mRNA and viral vector vaccines are the two types of currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines available.
• The vaccine will cause other variants of the virus.
No. No. No again.
New variants of a virus happen because the virus that causes COVID-19 constantly changes through a natural ongoing process of mutation. Even before the COVID-19 vaccines, there were several variants of the virus. Looking ahead, variants are expected to continue to emerge as the virus continues to change.
COVID-19 vaccines can actually help prevent new variants from emerging. As it spreads, the virus has more opportunities to change. High vaccination coverage in a population reduces the spread of the virus and helps prevent new variants from emerging. The CDC recommends that everyone 12 years of age and older get vaccinated as soon as possible.
• If you force me to get a vaccine, you will be taking away my “liberty.”
Get over yourself. You have absolutely no right to infect people with a deadly disease under the guise of defending freedom.
• The vaccine is of the devil, carries the “mark of the beast” and is a sure ticket to hell.
... I don’t even ... I scoured my Bible and can’t find a thing linking any sort of health-care initiative to eternal damnation. It’s just not there.
• The vaccine contains microchips that will “track” you.
We already carry a tracking device around with us — it’s called an iPhone.
• The vaccine causes infertility.
There’s no evidence to back this up. At all. So I would not recommend the vaccine as a means of birth control.
All levity aside, here’s what 99.9 percent of health-care experts agree on: If you pass on the vaccination, you have a much better chance of becoming seriously ill from COVID.
You have a better chance of being hospitalized. You have a better chance of ending up on a ventilator. You have a better chance of dying.
There is a minuscule chance you will have a serious side effect from the vaccine — as there is with any injected medicine. When I was a kid, I almost died because of an allergic reaction to penicillin — one of the most basic antibiotics known to man. It happens.
But here is the bottom line: If you’re vaccinated, chances are you will not catch COVID. And even if you do, the effects will be muted and you probably will not end up incredibly sick.
That’s the single most important fact about the vaccine you need to know.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.