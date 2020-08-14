To go back to school ... or not.
That is the question.
And it's a difficult one during this nightmarish coronavirus era that has turned our world upside down.
Yet it's a question that must be answered. Should we send our kids back to school now? In September?
The Commonwealth Journal asked that very question in an online poll that began two weeks ago. The responses show us just how split we are in the in-person learning/virtual learning debate:
• 36.7% said kids needed to be back in school immediately.
• 33.4% said in-person learning should be pushed back into September.
• And 29.9% said the number of COVID-19 cases should dictate when in-person learning should resume.
If you listen to healthcare professionals, it would seem a delay in beginning the school year is a no-brainer.
Cases are spiking. And with middle school and high school students, there is no easy way to manipulate behavior. So one would think continued spread of the virus remains inevitable. The COVID Unit at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is as busy now as it was when the pandemic began.
But there is another side to the coin. Virtual learning is great for kids who have internet access and can stay at home, either alone if old enough or with a parent.
But it gets a little tougher for the many Pulaski County parents who have to work, or care for a younger child, or have multiple children with a limited number of devices or Internet access.
Jade Ann Johnson is a parent of three kids in the Pulaski County school system — and she's also a registered nurse. That gives her a unique perspective.
"We personally chose to send our children back to school via the in-person, traditional classroom option," Johnson said. "After weighing the risks and benefits, we felt this made the most sense for our family. However, we fully anticipated they would not actually start classes on the originally scheduled date and would ultimately start the school year virtually.
"I do want to stress how much we appreciate the effort and planning the district put forth to provide both traditional and virtual options to families," Johnson continued. "Allowing flexibility and ownership of your child’s education in an unprecedented environment ... it is so important to parents. I have personally witnessed a Herculean effort on behalf of our district’s teachers and administrators in trying to prepare for the start of the new school year. Our children are in 3rd, 5th, and 6th grades and we want to genuinely offer the teachers and staff our sincere thanks and appreciation. Their hard work and consistency have not gone unnoticed."
All three local school systems have done an excellent job coming up with a COVID plan that fits their individual schools— that's why everyone got a little upset when they had to change their schedule two weeks before the opening of the school year. It was frustrating.
We spoke with Pulaski County Superintendent Patrick Richardson about what might happen if COVID-19 cases begin popping up as school opens — and we know it's bound to happen. You can read that story on Page A1 — and we can say that we are confident the plan will work well in holding down the spread of the virus.
But we also know this is uncharted territory and the very people we look toward for guidance are also learning as they move forward. We have to be flexible and go with the flow.
Through all of this, one thing to remember is that we are truly in this together. Support your local school leaders. All three systems have given us the option of virtual and in-person learning. If you don't feel like it's safe to send your children to school, opt for the virtual learning.
We feel Gov. Andy Beshear has done an excellent job of leading the state through this mess. We are certain he feels pushing back in-person learning is what's best for the health and safety of your children.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck has made some excellent points as well — even though he's on the other end of the spectrum. He feels like kids should be back in school and he's not wrong. A long absence from traditional school can't be good for young students.
That being said, we should listen to our public health experts first and foremost.
Shawn Crabtree, Director of the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, summed it up as well as we have seen:
"Don’t listen to national news, or social media. National news has turned this into politics. Social media is rampant with people who share their uneducated opinions," Crabtree said. "Listen to public health. This is our area of expertise.
"Those with extreme conservative leanings tend to look at the immediate (0.6% of the population have been impacted) and be dismissive. Extreme liberals tend to look at the projections and be alarmists," he added. "Public health looks at the percent of mortality (3.3% of known cases) and hospitalization rate (9.6% of known cases) and the growth rate (doubling every 33.91 days). So, if the growth rate holds, and the death and mortality rates holds, where will we be in a month or two? We can see places where hospitals have become overwhelmed. We want to avoid that. We neither want to be dismissive or alarmists — we want to be cautious and use good sense. Wear a mask, social distance, avoid crowds and wash your hands."
One death of a student or faculty member is too many. I think we all agree on that.
So when school does open up, let’s listen to the experts and do our best to minimize the effects of this pandemic on the students' school year. They've sacrificed enough in 2020.
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD consists of Mark Walker, General Manager; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Bill Mardis, Editor Emeritus; Mary Ann Flynn, Advertising; Shirley Randall, Production; and Chris Harris, Staff Writer.
