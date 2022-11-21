Americans have so much to be thankful for; America is the greatest experiment of democratic governing in modern history. Amid our strivings to be a nation that champions justice, rightness and equality, the ugliness of hatred often flares up, justice is privileged, and equality may be an abstraction never intended to be realized in the social order.
Yet, despite all her fallings to live up to its creed, despite its rhetorical musings of life, liberty, and access to a dignified quality of life, it is still the best place God has granted us to live. It is still an evolving democratic experiment. And for that we can give thanks, for that we can have hope.
The apostle Paul tells us in 1Thessalonians 5:18, “give thanks in everything; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” Not an easy thing to process when hurricane force winds are wreaking destruction in your life, on your property and your livelihood is blown away; when flood waters are rapidly rising and you have to leave the comfort of your living room and escape to the roof tops; rescue is coming you pray. Where is the hope, where is the thanks for God’s will in this?
Our hope is in the God of compassion whose tender mercies did not permit the bad things that happen to be worst. We give thanks that He stirs up His love in the hearts of our neighbors and an outpouring of compassion results with donations of goods and service, helping hands to rebuild, restore, and a government that responds to the needs of its people. We are thankful that we live under a government that responds to the people and does not oppress.
We are thankful that no matter how distressful the circumstances of life, we have a God who is ready to respond to our needs. Paul tells us in Philippians 4 that the Lord is near. Therefore, trust Him. “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and petition with thanksgiving let your requests be known to God.” (Phil 4:6) That says that our trust is in the faithful God who is greater than the prevailing circumstances and knowing that His peace stills us.
We could use some stilling of God in these discordant times. We could stand for some peace of God in our homes, in our church communities, in our government officials. Let’s pause to give thanks that God has not stepped in to set things in order and gives us the grace of many chances to get it right with His help. We keep ignoring His grace even as our arrogance has brought the nation to the brink of destruction. Instead, we preach another Christ wrapped in an American flag that promotes nationalism: distorted Christian theology. It promotes isms.
Elitism, classism, racism, me-centric-ism, Christian Nationalism are degenerative leprosies on the skin of America’s profile; it will destroy us. We can give thanks because we have a Savior, Jesus the Christ who can heal, who can right what seems impossible.
In Luke 17, we have Jesus traveling to Jerusalem through Samaria and Galilee. He encountered ten leprous men on His way. They stood at a distance and yelled to Him for healing. “Jesus, Master, have mercy on us!” Lepers were forbidden from being in the public and around people. Jesus told them, “Go and show yourselves to the priest.” As they were going, they realized they were healed – a miraculous thing since there was no cure. One of the ten, seeing he was healed, turned back, went to Jesus, and gave thanks to Him for the great thing He had done.
God can heal us of our leprous isms; with thanksgiving, let us seek God for the deliverance only He can give. As we gather in our homes this Thanksgiving, let us pray for the healing of this nation. And give thanks for it and for our God who is faithful to hear us, and answer.
