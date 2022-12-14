Dear Santa,
Our letter may be a little late for Christmas, and our list may seem long, but what we are asking for does not take much money, just time and patience, and it can be delivered anytime after the first of the year.
We are County Extension Agents for 4-H Youth Development in Pulaski County, and we have a lot of 4-H members in Pulaski County who want to learn about subjects that we are not personally qualified to teach. We can provide the project books, supplies, and assistance, but we need your help finding an adult or teen leader for these subjects: SET, archery, visual and/or performing arts, woodworking, Cloverbuds (5-8 year olds), and summer camp leaders.
Santa, there were other subjects in which the 4-H members were interested, but we can work on those later. Please give an extra gift to those adults who already volunteer for 4-H to let them know how good they have been. With more volunteers, each person’s load will be lighter, and no one will burn out.
Thanks for taking the time to read this letter, and if you find someone willing to help, tell them to call the Pulaski County Extension Office at 606-679-6361 or email a quick note jennifer_cole@uky.edu or erica.spurgeon@uky.edu.
Merry Christmas,
Jennifer Cole & Erica Spurgeon
Pulaski County Extension Agents for 4-H Youth Development
