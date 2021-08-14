Dear Editor:
Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse should not be concerned about being perceived as a liar, but as a leader.
Leaders are expected to uphold the truth, but they aren't expected to be perfect. Part of leadership entails admitting to and learning from your mistakes.
Dyehouse used the phrase "liberal lunatic," then claimed his message wasn't political. He promised families that their new year would begin as normal, when that is out of his immediate control.
If the slimmest chance of a mask requirement was possible--and, arguably, it always has been, given that younger children are still ineligible for vaccination--that promise of "normalcy" should never have been made. And regardless of the apolitical intention of his words, Dyehouse must answer to how they are received.
Showing optimism in difficult times is a component of leadership, and no one can fault him for hoping the 2021 school year would begin like 2019. I can only imagine the amount of hard work that's been put into Science Hill's COVID readiness plan, and I bet anxiety and frustration have been Dyehouse's best friends since March 2020. I don't envy the position of sending that One Call out to families the evening before class starts, either.
All things considered, I can't say whether folks will call Dyehouse a liar for enforcing a government-given order. But he has been called to be a leader, and as an alum, I'm calling on Dyehouse to set a better example for the entire Science Hill community--past, present, and future.
KATIE GIBSON
Science Hill Independent ('07) & Somerset High School ('11) graduate
Shelbyville, Kentucky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.