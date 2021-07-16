Dear Editor:
The installation of a traffic signal for US 27 and KY 70 in Eubank should be ordered immediately by Governor Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Jim Gray. Both can do what is right and fast pace the installation now and stop the needless new studies, etc., on a u-turn for this major intersection.
There is no excuse for delaying the installation except departmental engineering nonsense. No traffic signal exists between Stanford and Somerset but yet there's a new one in Stanford and at least 30 along US-27 and the bypass.
No more lives need to be lost, or serious injuries need to occur, at this location. School bus u-turns are simply foolish along 27.
Governor Beshear announced a billion dollar surplus -- which is great -- so funding is not the problem.
Governor Beasher or Secretary Gray -- you have the authority to order this action. Stand up for the people and stop the delay.
Eddie Girdler
Somerset, Ky.
