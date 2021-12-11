Slavery is still alive today.
The communist Chinese government has enslaved in a fashion of genocide millions of Uighur Muslims. These people have been taken from their homes, separated from their families and forced to bend at the will of the Chinese government. Men separated from their wives are forced into re-education labor camps. Women, are forced into immediate abortions and sterilized to prevent any further pregnancy, ever. Children are sent to different areas to acclimate into a different society. Resistance to the Chinese communists means death. The Chinese Emperor implies justification, "cultures of acceptance differ from one land to another."
A World War was fought for this very issue. Yet our President, Joe Biden, simply shrugs his shoulders to the Communist China and accepts that, their culture is different than ours.
Imagine now, in 1940, when the German genocide of the Jewish people was known throughout the world, would the Olympic games be held there? Would the people of the United States accept the good coming from the forced work camps? Would the People of the world sit idly by and let rape, torture and murder happen to an entire nation of people? The answer was WWII.
In today's time, however, the Olympics are being held in Beijing. The communist city that supports slavery. In today's time, the communists export goods worldwide and NBA stars accept endorsements from the businesses that support the forced labor camps, "slaves", such as Nike. In today's time, our President is doing nothing to step in while the Communist China does everything we fought against in WWII. Is this who we as a people have become?
OTIS MOORE
Somerset, Kentucky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.