Dear Editor:
In the article in the CJ of April 7 about the Holy Week Services it was stated that the tradition was at least 15 years old. In fact, it is over 50 years old.
When I moved to Somerset in January of 1966 to be the pastor of First Presbyterian Church, I became friends with Toby Rendleman, pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church and Richard Halladay from St. Patrick's Episcopal Church. During the Lenten season of 1967, the three of us decided to have a noon time service during Holy Week. Since neither the Lutheran nor Episcopal Church had a church building at the time, we decided that we would have the services at the First Presbyterian Church. It would be mainly for people who worked downtown who could walk to the services. We would start at 12:10 to give people time to get to the church and end at 12:30 to give them time to eat lunch before returning to work. A few years later Robert Gates from the First Christian Church, and Ron Knott a priest at St. Mildred Catholic Church joined us. During that time we moved to the basement of First and Farmers Bank which was downtown at the time where there was a meeting room and a kitchen. It would be even more convenient for those downtown and they could bring their lunch and eat together after the service. Later we were joined by Jim Cordell, the minister of music at First Baptist Church and Jim Gilts, minister of music at First United Methodist Church. After a few years we moved to the educational building of the First Christian Church which was on south Main. It was larger, had a kitchen and also provided parking for those who did not work downtown who wanted to attend.
In time ministers came and went and the participants in the Holy Week services changed. We were joined by Dean Olson and then Roger Harms from Redeemer Lutheran Church. Bob Browning, pastor of First Baptist Church joined us. Moultrie McIntosh and later Arthur Chard from St. Patrick's participated. Mike Gatton replaced Robert Gates at First Christian Church.
When we moved the services to the First Christian Church educational building, each minister chose a day to have the meditation and be in charge of the service and that minister's church also provided a meal. We always made sure that the service had enough parts that all the ministers could participate. One would have the meditation but others would have prayers, read scriptures, and lead singing. We would meet a few minutes before twelve and the minister who had the meditation would assign parts. Seldom did a minister miss. We felt that being seen working together was an important statement to make to the community. As a matter of fact, we enjoyed working together so much that we started meeting every Monday for lunch.
Others have moved on, but I keep in touch with some of them. I stayed and retired in Somerset.
JACK WILHELM
Somerset, Ky.
