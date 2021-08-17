(Editor's Note: This is an open letter to Science Hill Superintendent Jimmy Dyehouse, who made some controversial remarks about Gov. Andy Beshear in a one-call sent to all Science Hill School parents last week.)
Dear Mr. Dyehouse:
As a former student of Science Hill School, I have been personally heartbroken to see the effects you have had on the once greatly-respected institution.
I am proud to have attended Science Hill School, and credit much of my success to the wonderful educators and administrators I was lucky enough to have in my corner during my ten years under that blue tin roof. That said, your actions over the last 18 months have embarrassed the reputation of the institution.
Your public ranting about Governor Beshear was not only unspeakably unprofessional, but also a horrible example to be setting for students that attend your school. A leader should know better how to conduct themselves, to share important information with their community without being so crass as to name-call and insult an elected leader. Not only that, but you insulted and embarrassed your staff, as well as the parents in your district who respect and believe the nearly-undisputed opinion of the scientific and medical communities.
I have often seen you praised for how your students and their families are so quick to stand for and join in pledging allegiance to the flag. The blatant disrespect for the position and power of the Governor, however, has undermined this alleged deference for the country and its representatives.
I genuinely hope that you are able to learn and grow from the responses you have received both publicly and privately regarding your statements.
Sincerely,
Tate Avera
SHS alum, CPT, Nursing Assistant, student nurse.
