Dear Editor:
I am writing to express gratitude for the beautiful job that our local library director, Charlotte Keeney, and her staff do for our community residents.
We generally only hear complaints and protests against something the government has done, which taxpayers oppose. It seems easier to lift a complaint than to recognize something that has been a steadfast service for our community for generations. Times are tough, and it is hard to find anyone willing to commit to customer service and satisfaction in the government or private sectors, but our library has done just that. To say we have a hidden treasure in our community, one that has remained dedicated to hands-on leadership and public service is an understatement.
As many of you know, Pulaski County Public Library began as a Carnegie Library funded by businessman & philanthropist Andrew Carnegie, who established approximately 3,000 libraries in 47 states. Our library has existed since May 1907 and shows no signs of decline, even as information began shifting to the Internet. Our library still serves as a point of information access, where area residents and children can go and learn, explore resources, and develop research skills that will aid them in the future. The library has resources for all residents, from small children to older adults, many of which the public may be unaware of. The staff goes above and beyond, is always friendly, and provides more resources than realized. Besides the staff's outstanding on-site services, a library card allows access to the vast collection of resources available - from the comforts of home. Please take time to explore their website atwww.pulaskipubliclibrary.org or safely drop in for a visit to learn what makes our library unique.
Ms. Keeney and her staff deserve so much more than they receive for bringing and maintaining our library in the 21st century.
MICHAEL GRIGSBY
Nancy, Kentucky
