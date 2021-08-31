Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. Potential for flooding rains. High 71F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low near 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.