Dear Editor:
It came as a surprise to us that we have been rumored to be bringing people to the (Over My Head) shelter on Turner Street in buses.
This rumor is not factual in any way.
First, we do not transport people to the shelter. If they are accepted to stay with us they must find their own transportation to get to us.
Second, we require a screening process (including warrant check, sex offender registry check, and arrest record review) before accepting anyone.
Third, we give preference to people already in Somerset/Pulaski County. Currently we are not accepting anyone from outside of our county due to Covid concerns.
Fourth, if we discover that drug-related activity is a pattern for an applicant we recommend rehab or a sober living facility to them rather than staying with us.
Fifth, our priority is to help people find employment and housing of their own. We provide a case manager to assist with this process and reinforce with every guest that they must be working to stay with us and commit themselves to the goal of moving from the shelter to their own residence.
We are willing to help with the needs of transient people who are not in residence with us, but our mission, from the beginning, has been to focus on getting people into jobs and housing.
We appreciate so much the support we receive from our wonderful community and we welcome the opportunity to participate in any forum that addresses the needs of our homeless population.
STEPHEN HALL
President of the Board of Trustees
Over My Head Shelter
Somerset, Kentucky
