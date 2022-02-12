Dear Editor:
I'm an 85 year old veteran who was born and raised in Frankfort.
I have followed Kentucky politics since I joined the military service out of high school. I'm aware U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers has served the 5th District well for many years.
But as we get older we become more prone to make mistakes. Rep. Rogers made a big mistake this week when he finger-punched another member of Congress -- a black woman -- in the back, and the told her to kiss his a**.
After a long and distinguished career, Rep. Rogers brought shame on himself, his district and the state of Kentucky. I think it's time for Rep. Rogers to retire and come home.
WILLIAM PERKINS
Austin, Texas
