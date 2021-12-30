Dear Editor:
January generally marks the time we think of honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This year is no exception as Somerset Community College begins plans for the annual Unity Breakfast on Friday, January 14, 2022, and the annual Community Celebration on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Both observances will take place provided the pandemic allows. We were unable to guarantee this in 2021, but are very hopeful that 2022 will provide a better opportunity for both.
For the Unity Breakfast on Friday, January 14, 2022, we have invited Dr. William H. Turner, author, researcher, consultant, speaker, of Houston, TX, to be our speaker. As always, the breakfast is expected to begin at 8:30 am and the Meece Auditorium has been reserved for this occasion. We are unsure of the number we will be able to have for the breakfast, and if numbers are limited, we are requesting early reservations in order to accommodate those interested in participating. Please request reservations by emailing elaine.wilson@kctcs.edu. Those able to join us are in for a treat!
The Community Celebration on Sunday, January 16, 2022, will be held at two o'clock in the afternoon, at First Baptist Church, 128 North Main Street, Somerset, KY. Dr. Quentin Tyler, Director of the Michigan State University Extension and Associate Dean and Director for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, has been invited to speak for us there. Pastor Ryan Coffey, Senior Pastor of First Baptist Church, is welcoming all to participate in this service. The invitation to donate to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Somerset Community College Scholarship will be extended during the service. Mr. Steve Hall, president of the Over My Head Homeless Shelter will once again direct the music and conduct the Unity Choir this year. Singers from throughout our community are invited to participate in this wonderful opportunity to show unity from throughout and within our community. Please notify Mr. Hall or Elaine A. Wilson of your interest in participating. Please email either; steve_hall@windstream.net or elaine.wilson@kctcs.edu. You are sincerely welcome to join our Unity Choir. You are needed!
In years past, the Community Celebration has been blessed with the opportunity to enjoy historically significant baked cookies made by one of our SCC Diversity Award winners, Dr. Wanda Dodson of Wayne County. Dr. Wanda has been a stalwart support of all diversity opportunities for many years, and this year will be no different as she and her family plan to bring these cookies again. We therefore also have this tradition to look forward to.
Somerset Community College delights in offering these opportunities to our community and our extended service area. Please plan to be a part of these very important observances as we lead the way in bringing all together toward our goal of diversity, equity, and inclusion!
ELAINE WILSON
Director or Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
Somerset Community College
