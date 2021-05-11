Today, more than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer's or other dementias. Now more than ever, we need aid to support the emotionally, physically and financially draining role of being a caregiver.
In 2020, caregivers of people with Alzheimer's or other dementias provided an estimated 15.3 billion hours of informal (that is, unpaid) assistance, a contribution to the nation valued at $256.7 billion.
Thankfully, the bipartisan Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Act would provide much needed relief for our nation's dementia caregivers.
As a caregiver, I understand first hand the impact this disease has on families across America. My grandmother was diagnosed when I was younger and I have struggled to watch it take control of her life. The full-of-life women she once was just no longer is.
The Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Act would provide grants to expand training and support services for unpaid caregivers of people living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias.Through this bill, grantees including community health centers, senior centers, Area Agencies on Aging, and more, would reach diverse communities to provide this training and support for families and caregivers. Please join me and the Alzheimer's Association in asking our Congressman Hal Rogers to cosponsor the Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Act.
You can also "Visit alz.org to learn more about this year's Alzheimer's Association Facts and Figures report," or "Visit alz.org and alzimpact.org to get involved with the fight against Alzheimer's."
Thank you.
ALEXIS THOMSEN
Bronston, Ky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.