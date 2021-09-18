Dear Editor:
With last week's announcement of new workplace safety measures including mandatory vaccinations or weekly testing, I have seen several of my Christian brothers and sisters raise concerns about possible links to aborted fetal cells. Some are even seeking religious exemption from employer's requirements. I sympathize with their concerns.
Let's be absolutely clear, THERE ARE NO ABORTED FETAL CELLS IN THE VACCINE.
It is true that fetal cells were cultured from a fetus in 1973 (the year I was born). It is not known if the fetus was aborted or miscarried, but this was not carried out for research. These cells were used because:
1) viruses need cells to grow and they tend to grow better in cells from humans than animals (because they infect humans),
2) fetal cells can be used longer than other cell types, and
3) fetal cells can be maintained at low temperatures, allowing scientists to continue use cell lines from decades ago.
The cell line in question is HEK 293 and is now thousands of generations removed from the original fetal cells. No new fetal cell lines have been created, and there is no fetal tissue in vaccines. The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna do not require the use of any fetal cell cultures in order to manufacture (produce) the vaccine.
We wholeheartedly reject abortion and understand why some initially have concerns. Rejecting the vaccine is not going to bring this baby back. Revoking the hundreds of millions of lives saved by this baby's sacrifice will not bring this baby back. If I am brutally murdered tomorrow and my cell line could be tested against to save millions of lives, absolutely use it. Please use it. I beg you. That would bring good from a horrific situation.
Is not the basis for our entire faith dependent on the sacrifice of Christ? Should we reject it as well because His killing was an evil thing done by evil people?
If you still feel the need to reject this vaccine. Please be consistent and reject the following medicines as well. All of the following were tested against cell line HEK 293, including hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.
Common over the counter drugs tested on HEK-293 cells or derivative cell lines.
1. Tylenol / Acetaminophen
2. Advil / Motrin / Ibuprofen
3. Aspirin / Acetylsalicylic Acid (ASA)
4. Aleve / Naproxen
5. Pseudoephedrine / Sudafed / / SudoGest, Suphedrine
6. Diphenhydramine / Benadryl
7. Loratadine / Claritin
8. Dextromethorphan / Delsym / Robafen Cough / Robitussin
9. Guaifenesin / Mucinex
10. Tums / Calcium Carbonate
11. Maalox / Aluminum Hydroxide and Magnesium Hydroxide
12. Docusate / Colace / Ex-Lax Stool Softener
13. Senna Glycoside / Sennoside / Senna / Ex-Lax / Senokot
14. Pepto-Bismol / Bismuth Subsalicylate
15. Phenylephrine / Preparation H / Vazculep / Suphedrine PE
16. Mepyramine / Pyrilamine
17. Lidocaine / Lidoderm / Recticare
Common prescription drugs tested on HEK-293 cells or derivative cell lines.
1. Levothyroxine / Synthroid / Tirosint / Levoxyl
2. Atorvastatin / Lipitor
3. Amlodipine / Norvasc
4. Metoprolol / Toprol XL / Lopressor
5. Omeprazole / Prilosec OTC / Zegerid OTC / OmePPi
6. Losartan / Cozaar
7. Albuterol / Salbutamol / ProAir / Ventolin
8. Enbrel / Etanercept
9. Azithromycin / Zithromax
10. Hydroxychloroquine / Plaquenil
11. Remdesivir / Veklury
12. Dapagliflozin / Farxiga / Ipragliflozin / Suglat / Enavogliflozin / Jardiance
13. Ivermectin / Stromectol
14. Metformin / Glucophage / Riomet / Glumetza
CHRIS MEECE
Somerset, Kentucky
