Dear Editor:
Eighteen months into the pandemic two things are abundantly clear. The first is the completely random nature of the illness; it is like a game of roulette; the illness may be mild, and it may be lethal. Risk factors help to a degree, but the illness has been severely debilitating and/or fatal among some in every demographic. Being vaccinated alleviates this risk.
The second is that well-done masking, distancing and ventilation diminish spread of the virus from one person to another. This second fact is especially important to young children who are not, as of yet, eligible for vaccination.
Given now that the state legislature has made a statewide school mask mandate untenable, it will now fall to each individual school system to decide their own policy going forward. This then begs the question ... if there is even only a 1% chance that you could prevent serious illness or death for any as yet unvaccinated child by requiring universal masking, why would you not do it?
I would ask that every superintendent and school board member answer this question thoughtfully and carefully as new policy is set.
DR. JOSEPH WEIGEL
Internal Medicine Program Director
Medical Student Educational Director
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
Somerset, Kentucky
