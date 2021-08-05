Dear Editor:
We have now entered August 2021, and school is about to start all across the state. We have now been in a global pandemic for over a year and a half.
At this juncture, there are two groups of individuals that in my mind have disqualified themselves from their chosen vocation/ occupation.
1. Unvaccinated Healthcare professionals
2. Unvaccinated K-12 Educators
There are currently "help wanted" signs all across this nation from businesses and employers seeking out much needed workers. If you are among the two groups of people that I just pointed out, then I plead with you to seek out new employment opportunities. (I assure you that those opportunities exist and are plentiful). Having a job provides an individual a purpose and allows them to demonstrate personal responsibility.
It is the expectation in our society that those in healthcare and those who work to educate our young people shall keep the safety, security, well-being and health of those they have been charged to serve as the utmost and sacred priority. This is nonnegotiable.
To be unvaccinated at this point and to work in those two fields shows that health and safety are not a priority for you. There are many other roles of employment out there in which the well-being of the "customer" still matters, but not as much as in healthcare and education.
As an educator for over twenty years, I've heard it said countless times "I'm here for the kids." For someone to enter a school building this fall and to not be vaccinated makes "I'm here for the kids" ring hollow and meaningless. If you truly are "here for the kids" and their families, then you would have made the responsible decision to protect yourself and those around you.
Masking, social distancing, lockdowns, business and school closures should all be things in our rear view window. Yet, here we are. It seems that those who should be guided the most by evidence-based decision making have abandoned logic and science for social media-driven conspiracy theories that misinform and allow the virus to rage on.
Healthcare professionals and educators are often leaders within their rural and small town communities. They should use their platform of influence to educate and persuade and to help lead us out of this pandemic by setting the right example.
FORREST SPILLMAN
Somerset, Kentucky
