What should we have done differently in Afghanistan? This was the question I posed to a US military veteran who served in Afghanistan and is now senior advisor for foreign relations with Afghanistan during a series of Washington DC meetings I had this week on the US response to the crisis. I was surprised by his answer.
For all the finger-pointing and blame-shifting which has taken place, the fact remains American soldiers, civilians, and an uncounted number of missionaries, medics, and Afghans have been killed since US forces were withdrawn last week and Kabul's rapid fall to Taliban militants on Sunday.
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and as many as 1500 Americans still remain trapped in Kabul after several days of rescue efforts.
Heartbreakingly, 13 American soldiers lost their lives heroically overseeing the evacuations from Kabul airport on Thursday.
In 2009, over 100,000 US troops were in Afghanistan with daily casualties, earning the stigma of a "forever war". How many US troops remained in Afghanistan prior to the withdrawal early this July? Roughly 2,500. And, it had been nearly 2 years since an American soldier died in Afghanistan prior to now. A relatively small garrison held the peace at a cost of about $18 billion per year from what was shared in our discussions. While that may sound like a lot, it is very small compared to the many billions of dollars of US helicopters and other military equipment abandoned to the Taliban during the withdrawal. The lives of our US soldiers and civilians? Priceless.
What about the responsibility of the Afghans to fight for their country? I learned over 70,000 Afghans died fighting the Taliban. The sudden withdrawal of US troops was so demoralizing, it is little wonder Kabul fell quickly.
So what could we have done differently? At least one senior advisor, foreign policy expert, and US veteran of Afghanistan would have continued to maintain the peace with a small garrison of troops.
What should we do now? We must leave no one behind. We must strengthen our position in India. And, we must hold accountable the Taliban as well as our own leadership. Typically, this starts with a Congressional review. Finally, honor and pray. Please join me in honoring those heroes who gave their lives to save others. We must never forget our veterans. Never.
DR. RICHARD VAN DAM
Somerset, Kentucky
