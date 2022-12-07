Yep, we are in the season. Our hearts are warm and overflowing with love for one another; love for family and friends and strangers, love for humanity. We are busy shopping in stores and online to find that perfect gift that says, ‘you’re special, I care about you/.’
Its wonderful isn’t it. For this brief season at the end of a year of turmoil, conflict, and vitriol, we can express love in the exchanging of gifts, and experience the hope God shared with humanity on a night in Bethlehem two millennia past. A Savior was given, the essence of God’s love for His creation; the ultimate expression of love would be demonstrated on a cross, on a hill called Calvary three decades later: forgiveness was given, the way to relationship between God and man was opened.
Love without forgiveness is superficial. Calvary’s cross brought redemption, relational restoration, forgiveness of sin, genuine love. But the world, we find, is gripped in a culture of unforgiveness, and therefore superficial love. The forgiveness the Cross offers is conditional: you must accept the work of the cross, you must accept Jesus, the Christ as Savior. You must believe that He died for the forgiveness of our sin.
Our lives are to imitate the life that Jesus lived: love for God, love for self, love for your neighbor, forgiving and not condemning, not judging. In Matthew 6:12, 14 and 15, Jesus said, “And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors.” (14) “For if you forgive others their offenses, your heavenly Father will forgive you as well. (15) But if you don’t forgive others, your Father will not forgive your offenses.”
We find ourselves stumbling over forgiveness on our way to sharing our love to family, neighbors, community, and nation. Unforgiveness breeds anger, resentment, frustrations, wounded emotions that simmer in the subconscious; it becomes a trigger for conflict, for bitterness, and for hatred.
Unforgiveness is a poison that we drink and hope that our offender is harmed; forgiving heals us.
The precipitous rise in violence throughout our communities, our nation, and the world is the result of unforgiveness boiling in the hearts of people and overriding the expression of love that God commands.
The Christ child came into the world to make possible the conditions for peace. During His ministry, He taught love, love for God, love for yourself and love for your neighbor; He taught that we are to forgive one another. If God loved us to such extreme that He would give His only Son to the cross to die so that we might have the grace to be forgiven of our sins, and our sins are many and egregious, we ought to be eager to forgive one another.
In this season of joy to the world, this season of unbound love for one another, for family and friends, of neighbor and stranger, let us also employ the spirit of forgiving one another. That will make the love we express genuine.
