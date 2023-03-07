During the General Assembly’s fifth week of the 30-day legislative session, March came in like a lion, with over 30 bills clearing the Senate chamber. However, the legislative forecast is not calling for March to go out like a lamb, as plenty of work remains in Frankfort before the final day of session on March 30.
The following bills gained the Senate’s approval and can now be considered by the state House of Representatives:
First, I want to point out two bills I introduced:
Senate Bill 30, which I outlined in my previous legislative update, passed with unanimous support. It’s the consumer protection bill that gives more information on, and makes it easier to cancel, automatic renewals of service or product subscriptions. The bill would require businesses to be more transparent in subscription details and provide consumers with an easier means of canceling them. This is the second year this bill has been passed out of at least one legislative chamber. I hope to see a final passage of the bill this year.
My Senate Bill 144, passed on Thursday, is important in protecting and preserving our commonwealth’s rich historical heritage. The Kentucky General Assembly has appropriated $3 million to the Kentucky Battlefield Preservation Fund to preserve historic Kentucky battlefield and Underground Railroad sites. In anticipation of the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War, there is a big need and a lot of interest in protecting Revolutionary War battlefield sites in Kentucky. Many of us care about our history, especially our 15th Senate District, home of the Mill Springs Battlefield. Senate Bill 144 would provide private nonprofit organizations access to matching funds from the Kentucky Battlefield Preservation Fund to preserve these sites. They would have to provide a dollar-for-dollar match for preserving Civil War battlefields and Underground Railroad sites and $3 from the fund for each $1 provided by the private nonprofit organization for preserving Revolutionary War battlefields.
Here are other bills passing the Senate in week five:
Senate Bill 4 strengthens our state’s electric grid reliability and ensures we’re not dealing with dangerous and often deadly power outages. If enacted, it would prohibit the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) from retiring an electric coal-fired generator unless the utility can demonstrate that taking it offline will not harm the electric grid’s reliability or resilience and not negatively impact the cost of customers’ electricity utilities.
The bill will require PSC to submit an annual report by December 1 to the Legislative Research Commission on retiring electric generating units. Since the measure carries an emergency designation, it would go into effect immediately upon filing with the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office.
Senate Bill 79 — Kentucky has one of the nation’s highest rates of domestic violence. The state’s Address Confidentiality Program, which currently serves fewer than 50 people and is operated by the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office, only allows victims of domestic violence to hide their addresses from voter rolls, which are available to the public. This bill strengthens the existing program by allowing protections without a court protective order and hiding their addresses from publicly available government records beyond voter rolls.
Senate Bill 89 helps to address law enforcement workforce challenges, allowing urban-county governments to rehire police officers who have retired while allowing rehires to continue receiving all entitled retirement and health insurance benefits. They would not be permitted to accept additional benefits after rehiring. Eligible candidates will be hired for a one-year contract and be subject to yearly review by the employing urban-county government. If enacted into law, urban-county governments could hire up to 25 retired officers, or a number equal to 10 percent of the police officers they employed in the previous year.
Senate Bill 169 would lower costs and expedite capital project completion for Kentucky school districts by authorizing local boards of education to engage in public-private partnerships (P3s). Our cities and counties are already authorized to engage in P3s under current law. This bill can help free up the local school district budget and ensure projects are completed timelily so our students and teachers can benefit from those investments.
Senate Bill 163 expands from 2022’s Senate Bill 119 the General Assembly’s sole role to authorize honoring of an artist on the Country Music Highway, US 23. The bill also limits the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s ability to use state resources to advance partisan campaign interests. Specific mottos and slogans that may appear on a standard-issue motor vehicle license plate would include: “Bluegrass State,” “United We Stand, Divided We Fall,” and “In God We Trust.”
Other bills passing this week were Senate Bills 29, 33, 37, 43, 81, 90, 92, 97, 104, 110, 111, 119, 120, 122, 126, 128, 129, and 229, along with one Senate Joint Resolution (79), which would take steps toward nuclear energy development in Kentucky. All these bills and more can be found online at KET.org/legislature.
Watch live legislative activity at KET.org/legislature. You can also track the status of other legislation by calling 866-840-2835, legislative meeting information at 800-633-9650, or leaving a message for lawmakers at 800-372-7181.
I certainly want to hear from you if you have any questions or comments about any public policy issue during the ongoing 2023 legislative session. You can contact me at 502-564-8100 or email me at Rick.Girdler@lrc.ky.gov.
