Friends, I ain’t never seed nothin’ lak hit.
Bill Mardis — a.k.a. “the Humble Reporter” — paid me one of the greatest compliments I’ve ever been blessed to receive, and I doubt he meant it as such.
Knowing that I was a “word guy,” Bill would often come in and ask my opinion on a grammatical question. Would you phrase it this way or that way? Plural or singular? Lie or lay? That sort of thing.
I suppose he thought me some kind of linguistics wonk, and even though I was the kid who loved to sit and read the dictionary when I was little, I’m not really sure that I’m much of an expert. But Bill saw me that way — and what’s more, he thought I could actually help HIM. Really. This 80-something-year-old journalism lifer who had been writing stories in the English language twice as long as I’d been alive came to me for help and advice when it came to the mechanics of his job.
I was always happy to help and offer my take, but it amazed me every time it happened, and I was a little bit humbled (and if you know me at all, humbling me is not easy to do). Bill should have been mentoring me instead — and in many ways, he did, though I doubt he ever realized it. He was an inspiration, both from the standpoint of his work ethic and his flair for creativity in his writing. We all knew when something was a “Bill story” — it had a flourish, a personal touch that was unmistakable. I hope my stories are read the same way.
Even back when I was just a student, Bill was inspiring me. My eighth-grade writing portfolio contained a stylistically unique piece called “Big Trouble in Coontown,” a yarn set in a “Li’l Abner”-type community in the rural south. I was familiar with Bill’s “Humble Reporter” series, with its Good-Ol’-Boy vernacular and tortured spellings of common words for comic effect. I wrote “Big Trouble” in the first person much the same way — purposeful misspellings to indicate accent and colorful country colloquialisms — and it helped me earn a Distinguished ranking on my portfolio in my first year at a public school.
Bill helped me out for a long time, clearly — and I was happy to repay the favor whenever he had a question for me. Again, the proven veteran asking advice from the young cub reporter? Now that is the sign of a humble reporter indeed — humility that he showed despite having earned all the honor and respect this profession has to offer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.