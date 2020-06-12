In October of 1994, I was at old Riverfront Stadium in Cincinnati with my longtime sidekick/photographer Bobby Flynn to cover the Shula Bowl — the Bengals, coached by Dave Shula, were going against his legendary father, Don Shula, and the Miami Dolphins.
Bobby and I were on the elevator alone after the postgame media conference when it stopped on the floor where the Cincinnati Reds housed their offices. Onto the elevator stepped Reds owner and CEO Marge Schott with her sometimes infamous St. Bernard, Schottzie.
Marge was wearing the most gaudy black and orange Bengals sweater you could possibly imagine — but her smile and greeting were genuine.
After some small talk about the game, and Bobby and I petting Cincinnati's most famous dog, the elevator stopped and Marge turned to us before she exited. She had tears in her eyes.
"Boys, do you know what today would've been?" she asked.
We had no idea.
"The first day of the (Major League Baseball) playoffs," Schott said. "I miss baseball so much. It's killing me."
You might recall that in 1994, the MLB season halted in August, and the playoffs and World Series were scrapped that year. The Reds were 66-48 and in first place in the National League's Central Division under skipper Davey Johnson. They had a very good shot of reaching the Fall Classic.
Instead, there was nothing. And Marge was crushed.
She loved baseball. She loved the Reds. And she loved her community.
Heck, the Reds might not be in Cincinnati today had it not been for Marge. There was some serious discussion about the franchise moving to Denver before she became majority owner in 1984.
Marge married Charles Schott in 1952. When he died in 1968, he left his 39-year-old widow with millions of dollars, his empire of automobile dealerships and other business interests. Marge more than held her own with those interests, and she became a great southern Ohio philanthropist. Some of the charities she cherished most was the Cincinnati Zoo, the Cincinnati Children's Hospital, the Boy Scouts of America and the University of Cincinnati.
For all the wonderful things she did, Marge was also incredibly — and unapologetically — racist.
Her slurs and comments kept her in the MLB doghouse on a constant basis until she was forced to sell the Reds in 1999.
The final straw was an interview in which she admitted collecting Nazi memorabilia and said, "Hitler did some good things — he just went too far."
Prior to that incident, she slurred Japanese Americans, Jews and called black superstars Eric Davis and Dave Parker her "million-dollar N-words."
At the height of the controversy swirling around Schott, Sports Illustrated ran a cover photo of Marge, cigarette in hand, with the words "The Red Menace" as a headline.
Marge was an enigma — but she was not unlike many Ohioans of her age. She was a decent person, but racism was engrained within her. It was a part of her.
When Marge Schott passed away in 2004, Cincinnati Enquirer sports columnist Paul Daugherty wrote this:
"The true measure of a person is whether he or she leaves a place better than he or she found it. Is Cincinnati better for having raised and rooted Marge Schott?
"Yeah. Probably.
"Good Marge competed with Bad Marge, daily."
In these days of racial unrest, "Bad Marge" is at the forefront of discussions in Cincinnati again.
Saint Ursula Academy in Cincinnati this week removed Schott's name from all of its facilities and a petition to change the name of UC's baseball facility, Marge Schott Stadium, is gaining traction as well.
I certainly understand why.
While Marge did a lot of good for Cincinnati, she also caused it great shame. Her views on race should not — cannot — be celebrated anymore. We can't point to "Good Marge" with an approving smile when her slurs, her beliefs, her attitude — her very essence — was counterproductive to any progress toward racial equality.
Those of us who remember "Good Marge" are a little sad. Not because her name is being washed from stadiums and buildings, but because her racist views sullied her memory forever.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
