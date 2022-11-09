God don’t like lies. He said so in His word. And He cautions us about leaders who listen to lies, who act on the counsel of those who speak lies, built their campaign on lies, mislead the public with lies. None of it is good.
Proverb 29:12,” If a ruler listens to lies, all his officials will be wicked.”Woe to this nation as the newly elected take their places in the seats of authority. We cannot deny that the one thing constant in the politics of this election cycle is the obscurity of truth; lies reigned. And the contagious, pervasive nature of lies has seeped into the religious base of God’s house.
The boundary between politics and the church has been erased, fused into Christian Nationalism. One conservative evangelical pastor, whose sermons ring with Christian Nationalist theology, spoke of the hypnotic effect lies have exacted on the spiritual and political atmosphere of this nation.
Long-term lying, studies show, does influence the brain. Nature Neuroscience, a monthly journal that publishes the best research from all areas of the field, reported that amygdala shows up less and less, as we lie more and more; the guilt feelings tend to weaken and shrink. Amygdala is the part of the brain that processes our emotions.
We are continually befuddled as we listen to our leaders, in the social, political, and spiritual arenas, speak on the issues and events of the day with subjective truths.
It is apparent that their ability to experience guilt consciousness about spoken misrepresentations is diminished. It gives credence to the reasoning of George Costanza, a character on the Seinfeld sitcom of the 1990s, “remember Jerry, it’s not a lie if you believe it.”
America lived a lie for centuries. Two decades into the 21st century, there is a resurgence of the mendacious ideology that fueled and sustained the atrocities of a culture and social system void of Christian love, void of justice.
The marriage of politics and conservative Christianity can be ascribed to the founding of the Moral Majority in 1979. The idea that Christians are to lean heavy as a political force has metastasized into the extreme theology of Christian Nationalism. The fact that this ideology courts lies, pursues political power, and exalts political personalities above truth presents a dangerous and treacherous path for America.
A congregation in Virginia replaced its pastor after he preached a controversial sermon about President Trump. There is something incongruent about a church that fires its pastor because he spoke the truth about a liar; or maybe he was fired because he spoke lies about an icon of truth.
The Bible says that God has a hand in pastoral selections for His church; I don’t think allegiance to a political personality is one of the criteria He considers: “I will give you shepherds who are loyal to Me, and they will shepherd you with knowledge and skill.” Jeremiah 3:15 (CSB)
Christians are to participate in the political processes of their state and nation. Policies are to be guided by the moral ethics of their belief system.
