The weekend of events celebrating the life, the work, the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is always a good experience. The events bring together people from different backgrounds, ethnicities, public officials, professionals, and private citizens. It gives us the platform to gather, consider a lingering social and spiritual problem and examine our perspectives.
Perspective, Rev. Dr. Robert Richard Blythe, Keynote Speaker at the Unity Breakfast, is what you see from where you sit. To add, we view things, social and spiritual problems through the lens of our own lives; whether at the top of the social ladder, middle or bottom rung, that is how we view the significance of issues.
The MLK weekend events are a good measure of our perspectives, where we are and how far are we willing to go the right the ship. Perspective grants us to consider what the twentieth century prophet fought for, prophetically charged us to change, and died for; the gulf is still prevalent in our churches, our politics and culture.
Dr. King was assassinated in 1968, in Memphis, Tenn. He had come to join the march of the solid waste workers; their working conditions were beyond deplorable, and with penurious wages and benefits, if any. He was a champion for the common man, his prophetic voice stirred the conscience of the nation, the shot that stilled his life did not still the conscience stirring prophetic message.
It wasn’t one white man that assassinated Dr. King, it was the centuries old belief system, a flawed insidious ideology that gave dominance to one ethnic group based solely on the color of their skin. Character, intelligence, socio-economic status didn’t qualify or disqualify one’s superiority. Those of melanin hue were subservient, subhuman and savages. This system birthed the hatred, codified it into the laws of society, and pulled the trigger that felled the African American leader that infamous day in April 1968.
Yet we are ‘one nation under God.’ Somebody didn’t read their Bible thoroughly, “Study to show yourself approved unto God, a workman that need not to be ashamed, correctly teaching the word of truth. (2 Timothy 2:15)
A correct reading of Exodus 21:16, would have given a halt to the invective system of chattel slavery: “Whoever kidnaps a person must be put to death, whether he sells him, or the person is found in his possession.” The African Americans are descendants of the raping and kidnapping of Africans who were brought to the Colonies.
It has not registered that we started out as a nation marked for judgment. The church has yet to recognize this flawed perspective. The conservative evangelical church still boasts of the rightness of America; all is right, we are right, God’s favor is with us.
I was watching a Christian broadcasting network with a conservative ideological undergirding. Conservative rightness is subliminal. It is mellifluously weaved into the programming platform. There was a guest pastor who spoke of how his church was flourishing, lives changed, people delivered from their sins, and giving glory to God. Then he segued into a prophetic message.
‘In 2023 there is going to be a great move of God. Churches displaying the Rainbow flags and Black Lives Matter flags are going to be shut down, doors closed, and buildings sold”, he prophesied. And God can do just that. His prophetic voice lost resonance when he failed to pronounce that same judgment of God on the churches displaying the confederate flag, churches promoting supremacy, churches displaying Trump 2024 flags and singing ‘Make America Great Again’ as the morning congregational hymn. A true prophet speaks uncomfortable truths. He’s not like the prophet Jeremiah.
“For God’s wrath is revealed from heaven against all godlessness and unrighteousness of people who by their unrighteousness suppress the truth,” (Romans 1:18)
Perspective. Only God sits in the seat of righteousness, He judges all without partiality.
Events concluded Sunday with the 2pm Community Celebration at First Baptist Church on Main Street. Dr. George C. Wright, author, historian, and Research Professor at the University of Kentucky, true to his historian’s credentials, pulled the milieu of our imbalanced society into perspective.
Thanks to Elaine Wilson for planning another successful MLK weekend. Ms. Wilson, CDP, is SCC Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
