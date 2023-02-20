Over the next few weeks, high school basketball games will be played in gymnasiums all across the state.
Granted, basketball games have been played across the Commonwealth for the past three months. However, this week the high school basketball games take on a different feel with post-season tournaments on the line.
On Monday, teams throughout the state are hoping to win a championship and extend their seasons as long as they can. After Monday, a loss could mean the end of a team’s season or a senior student-athlete’s prep basketball career.
On Monday, every team’s dream is to put together a series of wins in hopes of securing a trip to Rupp Arena and the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen State Tournament. And for two high school teams (one boys’ team and one girls’ team) in Kentucky, their season will end with a victory and a coveted state title.
Unfortunately, only a handful of teams in Kentucky (16 boys teams and 16 girls teams) will see their dreams come true of playing on the Rupp Arena hardwood floor this year. For the rest of the teams, whose seasons ended in the district or region tournaments, the basketball season for 2022-23 will be over with.
Other than a loss in the district tournament championship game, where both teams automatically advance to the regional tournament, losing a ball game over the next two weeks can be devastating. For many high school seniors, a tournament loss could mark an end to huge part of their young lives that they will never get back.
For most young athletes, basketball is a way of life from the day they learned how to dribble a basketball as a toddler. Once involved in organized play, basketball soon consumes their entire family’s lives. Shooting hoops at home, playing in pick-up games, countless hours of practices in gyms, weight and strength training, rehabbing from injuries, and playing games throughout the week soon becomes a young basketball player’s daily routine throughout the year.
Some basketball players will go on to play in college or maybe continue to play on a limited basis as an adult. For many basketball players, the game will end sometime in the next two weeks.
Losing a basketball game is never fun, but that final post-season tournament loss is extremely emotional. It not only ends your basketball career, but it ends a part of your life that you dedicated so much time to.
No more practices, no more games in packed high school gymnasiums, and no more post-season tournaments.
The countless hours spent with their teammates and coaches will come to a grinding halt. No more bus rides to play basketball games in strange out-of-town gymnasiums. There will be no more pep rallies and there will be no more pre-game team meals.
Soon, basketball practice will be replaced by job interviews. Team gatherings will be replaced by corporate business meetings, and championship celebrations will be replaced by marriages and the announcement of children. In a blink of an eye, life evolves and basketball soon becomes a distant memory.
But for those gifted athletes playing in post-season tournaments over the next few weeks, basketball is as big as it will ever be.
Good luck to all teams and all the student athletes who play the game. Congratulations to all and thanks for the great memories you have given us all.
