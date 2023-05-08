Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.