Dear Editor,
I feel bound to respond to the recent guest column by Dr. Glenn Mollette. As a speech-language pathologist with 43 years of practice, my passion is serving individuals with communication and swallowing disorders. More specifically, my research has been related to adults with neurogenic communication disorders. Neurogenic disorders are the result of trauma to the brain whether sudden as in stroke or traumatic brain injury, or insidious as in Parkinson’s disease, dementia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), or other progressive neurologic conditions.
Aphasia is a language disorder frequently associated with stroke. It is a language disorder. It is not an intellect disorder. Language is not just the grammatic and semantic structures we learn in school. Language encompasses all aspects of communication including speaking (forming words, selecting words, combining them in sentences and thoughts, maintaining topics, expanding ideas), auditory comprehension (recognizing words/vocabulary, processing information, analyzing responses/comments, distinguishing speech sounds and intonation), reading (letter recognition, phonological awareness, vocabulary, semantic skills, grammatic skills, punctuation awareness, etc.) and writing (the most complex form that include all the other components almost simultaneously!). Communication as an adult is something we take for granted – until we can’t – until something catastrophic occurs disrupting our abilities. Strategies for therapy frequently include compensations for areas of deficits while the brain is recovering and building new neuro-networks. Recovery can take days, months or years depending on the severity, type and location of the stroke occurrence in the brain. But people with aphasia return to work. People with aphasia return to leisure activities. People with aphasia pay taxes. People with aphasia make decisions for themselves and others when appropriate. People with aphasia walk among us every day.
Both personally and professionally, it has been frustrating to listen to the ignorant comments made by multiple sources regarding Mr. Fetterman, candidate for Congress in Pennsylvania. Dr. Mollette’s were the straw, despite that I suspect they were meant to be well intentioned. I do not have access to Mr. Fetterman’s medical history, so my perspectives are framed in his own explanations. Given that, Mr. Fetterman recently had a stroke that resulted in aphasia that appears to have an auditory comprehension component. To compensate for that he uses text prompting that enables him to ensure he is understanding what is being said. It is not that he cannot understand – it is related more to his impacted processing speed, not the ability to process itself. His efforts to stand on that debate stage, present his arguments, and respond to his opponent took more cognitive energy, grit and determination than Dr. Oz, I assure you. My projection would be that his recovery will continue since his stroke is relatively recent. Sadly, he may not be given the chance to demonstrate that ability in public office given the judgements that he lacks “mental clarity” sufficient to serve. Calling people close to him “mentally impaired” for encouraging hm to continue in the race implies Mr. Fetterman was incapable of making that choice for himself. I am not promoting one candidate over the other. What I am promoting is that we inform ourselves about individuals’ abilities or inabilities rather than make broad stroke statements that someone was “painful to watch” or “unsuited for office” based solely on the fluency of his communication. We all have “tip of the tongue” moments. We all have misspoken words especially under pressure. We all misunderstand what other people say or the intention of their message. Might we begin to see each other as imperfect individuals seeking to do better and be better? Might we focus on the message more and the delivery less? Two of the 10 primary principles of neuroplasticity are “Use it or lose it.” along with “Use it and improve it.” Mr. Fetterman will improve. He is tenacious. That has and will serve him well in his continued recovery. Those who sell him short demonstrate a recovery bias not considered for other conditions that can also impact communication and/or cognitive function (if not managed) like diabetes, COPD, chemotherapy, cardiac disease, and urinary tract infections. I suspect there are individuals currently serving in Congress with these conditions. Should we demand they be identified so we can let them know they are unfit to serve? Should we question their ability to decision make? Of course, not.
Dr. Mollette is correct. “The bottom line is that voters will decide who represents them.” I wish his commentary had stopped at “Americans with disabilities should not be excluded from running for public office.” They should not. However, his remaining comments implied that, perhaps, they should. If individuals continue to throw out the bait that individuals with disabilities are somehow less than – just a bit off – unable to handle the stress of public office – the bias will continue in politics as well as everyday encounters. Aphasia is a language disorder, not a disorder of intellect. Now you know.
Dr. Tammy Cranfill
PhD Rehabilitation Sciences
